2022 NFL draft scouting report: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.98 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Austrian-born, late-blooming converted tight end with intriguing athleticism, aggressiveness to become a quality left tackle in time
The skinny
A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Raimann only had three offers, choosing the Chippewas over Western Michigan and initially playing tight end. As a freshman in 2018, he caught 10 passes for 88 yards in 12 games (four starts). Raimann started seven of 14 games in 2019, catching 10 passes for 76 yards. In the 2020 offseason, the coaches asked him to move to left tackle, and he started all six games there. Last season, Raimann started all 12 games at left tackle. He participated at the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Terrific athletic profile — converted tight end who has maintained movement skill
Strong combine testing numbers — great 10-yard split (1.70 seconds), agility drills, long/broad jumps
Explodes off the snap — evident in 85th-plus percentile in jumping drills
Surprising upper-body strength (30 bench-press reps) for his leaner frame
Engages his core strength well on contact
Forceful hands to surprise defenders at point of attack
Excellent mirror skills — quick reactions all over his tape
Wins in the run game with quickness, hand positioning
Good back bend and flexibility in pass protection
Only one sack allowed past two seasons
Effective moving on screens — hits the second level with ease
Pass-catching option on tackle-eligible plays near goal line
Already playing at high level despite only playing OT for two years — natural instincts
Held his own in 2021 games vs. Mizzou, LSU
Feisty play style — won't get bullied or intimidated
Scouts believe he's coachable, humble. tough, smart
Downside
Might be best served to add more mass — a tad lean in 300-pound range
Can continue adding mass and developing his core and lower-body strength
Flashes dominant reps but didn't always destroy lesser competition
Arms (32 7/8 inches) slightly on the short side
Lacks football experience — started football in high school, only two years (18 games) at OT
Development can't be rushed — still a work in progress
Not much of a bulldozer in the run game
Will duck his head on contact at times run blocking
Elite speed rushers, technicians could give him early fits
Best-suited destination
Raimann is a fascinating projection because some teams might love the talent but fear putting a rookie at left tackle right away. His limited football background might be viewed as a negative for some teams but a positive for those that believe in their coaching and development. Raimann could be tried at another position — but why? If this is what we have after two years at the position, imagine what we could have in two more, even if that comes with some growing pains.
Did you know
Growing up in Austria, Raimann knew little about American football until he saw some friends throwing a ball around. Eventually he got hooked, watching shows such as "Friday Night Lights" and dreaming of playing in the United States. To read more of Raimann's fascinating backstory, check out what we wrote about him at the Senior Bowl.
Player comp
Kolton Miller, who struggled as a rookie but has developed into a fine left tackle
Expected draft range
25th to 45th overall