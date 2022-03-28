2022 NFL draft scouting report: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

6-foot-6

303 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.98 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Austrian-born, late-blooming converted tight end with intriguing athleticism, aggressiveness to become a quality left tackle in time

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Raimann only had three offers, choosing the Chippewas over Western Michigan and initially playing tight end. As a freshman in 2018, he caught 10 passes for 88 yards in 12 games (four starts). Raimann started seven of 14 games in 2019, catching 10 passes for 76 yards. In the 2020 offseason, the coaches asked him to move to left tackle, and he started all six games there. Last season, Raimann started all 12 games at left tackle. He participated at the Senior Bowl.

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann had a solid week at the 2022 Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Upside

Terrific athletic profile — converted tight end who has maintained movement skill

Strong combine testing numbers — great 10-yard split (1.70 seconds), agility drills, long/broad jumps

Explodes off the snap — evident in 85th-plus percentile in jumping drills

Surprising upper-body strength (30 bench-press reps) for his leaner frame

Engages his core strength well on contact

Forceful hands to surprise defenders at point of attack

Excellent mirror skills — quick reactions all over his tape

Wins in the run game with quickness, hand positioning

Good back bend and flexibility in pass protection

Only one sack allowed past two seasons

Effective moving on screens — hits the second level with ease

Pass-catching option on tackle-eligible plays near goal line

Already playing at high level despite only playing OT for two years — natural instincts

Held his own in 2021 games vs. Mizzou, LSU

Feisty play style — won't get bullied or intimidated

Scouts believe he's coachable, humble. tough, smart

Downside

Might be best served to add more mass — a tad lean in 300-pound range

Can continue adding mass and developing his core and lower-body strength

Flashes dominant reps but didn't always destroy lesser competition

Arms (32 7/8 inches) slightly on the short side

Lacks football experience — started football in high school, only two years (18 games) at OT

Development can't be rushed — still a work in progress

Not much of a bulldozer in the run game

Will duck his head on contact at times run blocking

Elite speed rushers, technicians could give him early fits

Best-suited destination

Raimann is a fascinating projection because some teams might love the talent but fear putting a rookie at left tackle right away. His limited football background might be viewed as a negative for some teams but a positive for those that believe in their coaching and development. Raimann could be tried at another position — but why? If this is what we have after two years at the position, imagine what we could have in two more, even if that comes with some growing pains.

Did you know

Growing up in Austria, Raimann knew little about American football until he saw some friends throwing a ball around. Eventually he got hooked, watching shows such as "Friday Night Lights" and dreaming of playing in the United States. To read more of Raimann's fascinating backstory, check out what we wrote about him at the Senior Bowl.

Player comp

Kolton Miller, who struggled as a rookie but has developed into a fine left tackle

Expected draft range

25th to 45th overall