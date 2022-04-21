2022 NFL draft scouting report: Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke
Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke
6-foot-5
312 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.60 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Self-made prospect with good athleticism and some nastiness in his game, but short arms could lead to a move inside
The skinny
A 0-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Goedeke was barely recruited out of high school, enrolling at Division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point and walking on as a tight end. He played in nine games, catching 12 passes for 132 yards prior to transferring to CMU after the season. Goedeke sat out the 2018 season as a transfer, transitioning to the offensive line, and started all 14 games in 2019 at right tackle for the Chippewas.
Goedeke missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a knee injury in the final practice that summer. He returned in 2021 to start 10 games (missing three games) at right tackle. He accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl but was sidelined in the first practice with a hamstring injury that also limited him at the NFL scouting combine.
Upside
Solid overall athletic template with some surprising upper-body strength
Converted TE maintained quality movement skill with added bulk
Natural flexibility in ankles, back bend
Quick and light feet to handle quick adjustments on the fly
Works up to the second level effectively and hits moving targets well
Keeps hands tight, resets quickly and loads them up effectively
Sinks his hips and drives through contact
Plays with some grit — true finisher who keeps driving through the whistle
Quick study — learned offensive line, earned starting job in one year
Handled big jump in competition well — didn't look like ex-D-III player, even in 2019
Looked the part in 2021 matchups vs. Mizzou, LSU — zero sacks, zero penalties
Impressive weight-room gains — hard work, commitment paid off building mass
Interviewed well and has good personal, football character
Downside
Arm length (32 1/2 inches) might result in a move inside to guard or center
Average frame might be close to maxed out
Base strength appears to be sub-par
Anchor is inconsistent vs. power rushers and longer-framed defenders
Gets a bit grabby on edge rushes
Has exactly one snap of game experience at guard, zero at center
Pass-set depth varies, technique might need some refinement
Opens himself up to cross-face rushes on occasion
Not a true people mover in the run game
Injury history is a bit concerning and must be thoroughly vetted
Older prospect — turns 24 in November
Best-suited destination
Goedeke is a self-made prospect with enough athletic ability to put him above the median offensive lineman. But is he a tackle or a guard? Some teams won't be as concerned with Goedeke's lack of ideal length, but others might insist he be groomed at guard — or perhaps center. Either way, the only things that might keep him from a starting job early on would be his physical limitations and positional unfamiliarity if moved inside.
Did you know
Goedeke's dream school was Wisconsin coming out of high school. He joked at the NFL combine that he was a "negative-2 star recruit," as most schools overlooked him. After his freshman season at UW-Stevens Point, he sent out game tape by email to a number of schools, including Wisconsin and Central Michigan. Wisconsin offered him a shot as a preferred walk-on, but when CMU came in with a full scholarship offer, it made his choice to join the Chippewas a lot easier.
Player comp
David Edwards
Expected draft range
Rounds 3-4