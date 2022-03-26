2022 NFL draft scouting report: Boston College OL Zion Johnson
Boston College OL Zion Johnson
6-foot-3
312 pounds
6.05 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report
Stout, phone-booth blocker who can maul opponents best at guard, but he also thrives with smarts and quick processing.
The skinny
A zero-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Johnson attended Davidson (the only school to recruit him out of high school) originally while pursuing an engineering degree. As a freshman for the Wildcats, he started eight of 11 games in 2017, followed by 11 starts there in 2018. Johnson transferred to Boston College and started seven games but played extensively in all 13, mostly left guard. He moved to left tackle in 2020, starting all 10 games. In 2021, Johnson shifted back to left guard and started 11 games there (with one start at left tackle vs. Virginia Tech). He competed at the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Thick, stout lower body — massive quads and bubble butt
Very long, despite lack of height — 34-inch arms allowed him to play OT in college
Excellent testing numbers at NFL combine — great numbers across the board
Very clean mover with excellent coordination
Maintains great pad level and rarely exposes his chest
Delivers a blow — potent punch to gain an early edge
Engages and sustains blocks well
Bullies smaller defenders at the second level
Effective in zone-blocking systems
Turns his man and opens pretty holes for the run game
Patient in his pass sets — uses his technique and doesn't panic
Good, stiff anchor to control his man
Identifies stunts and twists and doesn't get out of position
Shrugs off blitzers and can stone them in their tracks
Five-position versatility — extensive OT, OG game experience; played center at Senior Bowl
Disciplined — only four penalties in nearly 2,300 offensive snaps at BC
Interviewed extremely well — regarded as reliable, driven performer
Smart, grounded with winning mentality — two-time captain
One scouting director called him a "future OL coach in the making"
Downside
Athletic-testing numbers didn't always translate to the field
Bottom-10th percentile in height at 6-2 5/8
Merely OK working in space
Likely a guard-first prospect
Struggled vs. speed rushers at left tackle
Doesn't always hit moving targets effectively
Must work on reloading pop in his hands after initial contact
Snapping at Senior Bowl was inconsistent — center transition could take time
Put on skates a few times in one-on-one OL-DL drills in Mobile
Can be overwhelmed by ultra-powerful rushers at the point of attack
Recovery ability can be hit or miss
Mistimes his punch at times and can throw himself off balance
Turns 23 years old as a rookie
Best-suited destination
Johnson has played every spot on the offensive line at one time or another, but his best home appears to be at guard. He could be a respectable backup center on game days at some point, we think, and can play tackle in a pinch. But Johnson's best chance for success appears to be as a left or right guard, offering enough potential as a phone-booth mauler. He projects as a Day 1 starter with a high floor as a prospect.
Did you know
Johnson grew up playing golf and was on the high-school golf team at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).
Player comp
Expected draft range
Top-40 pick