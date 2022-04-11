2022 NFL draft scouting report: Baylor S Jalen Pitre
Baylor S Jalen Pitre
5-foot-11
198 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.69 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Feisty, highly instinctive hybrid defender who will be a coaching staff's dream ... if it can figure out the best way to use him
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2016, Pitre committed to the Bears and stuck with his commitment after Matt Rhule replaced Art Briles as coach. Pitre played in all 12 games at linebacker, starting eight as a true freshman and totaling 37 tackles (three TFLs), one sack and one pass breakup. In 2018, he played in 13 games (one start), making 11 tackles (two TFLs).
In 2019, Pitre appeared in four games, making 12 tackles (1.5 TFLs) and one sack and taking a redshirt season (shoulder injury). He broke out in 2020, starting all nine games and totaling 60 tackles (13 TFLs), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions (both returned for TDs), four PDs and one forced fumble. Pitre started all 14 games in 2021, with 75 tackles (18.5 TFLs), 3.5 sacks, two INTs, seven PDs, three forced fumbles and three recoveries. He attended the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Upside
Turned in better-than-expected 40 time (4.46 seconds), with impressive 10-yard split (1.53)
Terrific short-area burst and agility
Tough target for blockers to hit squarely
Maximizes his physical skills to wear a ton of hats on Baylor defense
Great burst and effectiveness as a blitzer — always seems to make impact felt
Takes good angles to the ball
Reactive quickness to handle slot duties
Dangerous playmaker — 4 INTs last two seasons, two pick-sixes
Toughness is off the charts as a run defender — sells out to make the play
Football instincts shave time off timed speed
Tone setter — hell-on-wheels play style can light fire under a unit
Highly versatile — impacts game in multiple ways from variety of positions
Disciplined player — nine career penalties in more than 2,100 defensive snaps
Terrific special-teams experience and footprint — ideal "core" contributor
Loves the game and gives maximum effort every time out
Staff roundly praised his work ethic, football IQ and film study habits
Downside
Small frame that won't thrive as readily amidst the big boys
Average to below-average strength
Checking bigger tight ends and backs might be a big ask
Coverage duties might be limited to slot
Taxed by double moves and sharp routes in coverage
Can tighten up his steps in man coverage
Positional fit is key — does he have range to play deep safety?
Doesn't always finish — too many missed tackle attempts
Will come in too hot and overrun plays
Once he's blocked he tends to stay blocked — trouble disengaging
Some injury history — high-school ACL injury, shoulder in 2019
On older side — turns 23 in June
Best-suited destination
Pitre's pro projection is hindered by where to play him. Some teams might not consider him a pure fit in their system if they're not comfortable with his slot coverage every snap. Pitre's blitzing ability certainly adds a layer to his evaluation, and his special-teams makeup almost guarantees him steady work early in his career. But unlocking his playmaking potential will require defenses to unleash him in something of a hybrid role — with slot, safety and blitz duties combined.
Did you know
Pitre was the only Art Briles signee in his class who stayed at Baylor after Briles was fired.
Player comp
Rodney McLeod
Expected draft range
Top 60