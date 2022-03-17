2022 NFL draft scouting report: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

6-foot-2

225 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

6.48 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate-impact prospect

Here's how we use our prospect grades for the 2022 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

TL;DR scouting report

Big-framed enforcer who was a true three-level threat in college capable of catching, running and passing, but his combine workout raised some concerns

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 146 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Burks chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, FSU, Auburn, LSU and other schools. Burks immediately earned a role as a true freshman, starting nine of 10 games and amassing 510 yards from scrimmage and 226 yards on 10 kickoffs. As a sophomore in 2020, he took over the lead role in the offense, catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven TDs and rushing 15 times for 75 yards in nine games. In 2021, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs and ran 14 times for 112 yards and a TD. After the season he declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Upside

Do-it-all performer: receiver, runner, passer, returner

Central piece of Arkansas offense for two-plus years

Volume performer — 4-plus touches in 27 off 32 career games despite being defenses' focal point

Big-play receiver — averaged 16-plus yards per catch all three seasons

Dropped 8-179-2 receiving game on Alabama in 2021

Beastly physique — well-muscled frame with mass, long arms

Bullies smaller DBs and muscles through first contact

For his size, a 4.55 40-yard dash isn't "slow" — plus, a very good 10-yard split (1.57 seconds)

Wears down opponents with punishing style

Contested-ball champ — gains ideal body position and wins one-on-one battles

Flashes wicked stiff arm

Accelerates into his breaks and finds late separation

Excellent hands — improved his catch reliability with each season

Makes the most of his catches — rarely leaves scraps on the table

True three-level threat — attacks deep and middle and used heavily on quick hitters

Instinctive runner, able passer who can be used in creative packages

Downside

Disappointing testing numbers overall at NFL combine — namely in agility drills

Short-area quickness is deficient

Physical style could lead to injuries

Doesn't project to be a true deep threat — lacks NFL vertical speed

Largely operated out of the slot — only 18% of snaps were from the outside in 2021

Touches often were schemed up in college

Shut down by Georgia (3-10-0 receiving) in 2021

Wasn't asked to beat press coverage often

Didn't run advanced route tree at Arkansas

Double catches and body catches on tape

Blocking results not as consistent as you'd like to see

0-for-7 passing, 2 INTs in career

Best-suited destination

Burks was the centerpiece of the Razorbacks' offense the past two seasons, creating a "where's Waldo" dilemma for opposing defenses. In a perfect world, Burks' NFL offensive coordinator would carve out a similar role for him. It's likely he could fit as a "big slot" in the league, but Burks likely will have to learn to win outside as well and might not have as many designed touches right away.

Did you know

Burks is an avid hunter — and he goes after hogs, too. Sometimes with only his bare hands and a knife.

Player comp

We've heard the Deebo Samuel comps, and they make absolute sense from usage and play-style standpoints. Physically, though, Burks is an Anquan Boldin clone.

Expected draft range

Mid to late first round