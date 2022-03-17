2022 NFL draft scouting report: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Treylon BurksAmerican football wide receiver
Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
6-foot-2
225 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.48 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate-impact prospect
TL;DR scouting report
Big-framed enforcer who was a true three-level threat in college capable of catching, running and passing, but his combine workout raised some concerns
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 146 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Burks chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, FSU, Auburn, LSU and other schools. Burks immediately earned a role as a true freshman, starting nine of 10 games and amassing 510 yards from scrimmage and 226 yards on 10 kickoffs. As a sophomore in 2020, he took over the lead role in the offense, catching 51 passes for 820 yards and seven TDs and rushing 15 times for 75 yards in nine games. In 2021, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs and ran 14 times for 112 yards and a TD. After the season he declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Do-it-all performer: receiver, runner, passer, returner
Central piece of Arkansas offense for two-plus years
Volume performer — 4-plus touches in 27 off 32 career games despite being defenses' focal point
Big-play receiver — averaged 16-plus yards per catch all three seasons
Dropped 8-179-2 receiving game on Alabama in 2021
Beastly physique — well-muscled frame with mass, long arms
Bullies smaller DBs and muscles through first contact
For his size, a 4.55 40-yard dash isn't "slow" — plus, a very good 10-yard split (1.57 seconds)
Wears down opponents with punishing style
Contested-ball champ — gains ideal body position and wins one-on-one battles
Flashes wicked stiff arm
Accelerates into his breaks and finds late separation
Excellent hands — improved his catch reliability with each season
Makes the most of his catches — rarely leaves scraps on the table
True three-level threat — attacks deep and middle and used heavily on quick hitters
Instinctive runner, able passer who can be used in creative packages
Downside
Disappointing testing numbers overall at NFL combine — namely in agility drills
Short-area quickness is deficient
Physical style could lead to injuries
Doesn't project to be a true deep threat — lacks NFL vertical speed
Largely operated out of the slot — only 18% of snaps were from the outside in 2021
Touches often were schemed up in college
Shut down by Georgia (3-10-0 receiving) in 2021
Wasn't asked to beat press coverage often
Didn't run advanced route tree at Arkansas
Double catches and body catches on tape
Blocking results not as consistent as you'd like to see
0-for-7 passing, 2 INTs in career
Best-suited destination
Burks was the centerpiece of the Razorbacks' offense the past two seasons, creating a "where's Waldo" dilemma for opposing defenses. In a perfect world, Burks' NFL offensive coordinator would carve out a similar role for him. It's likely he could fit as a "big slot" in the league, but Burks likely will have to learn to win outside as well and might not have as many designed touches right away.
Did you know
Burks is an avid hunter — and he goes after hogs, too. Sometimes with only his bare hands and a knife.
Player comp
We've heard the Deebo Samuel comps, and they make absolute sense from usage and play-style standpoints. Physically, though, Burks is an Anquan Boldin clone.
Expected draft range
Mid to late first round