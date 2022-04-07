2022 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama WR John Metchie III

Alabama WR John Metchie III

5-foot-11

187 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.72 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Savvy, shifty receiver with intelligence and toughness whose ACL injury will set him back as a rookie

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 187 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Metchie chose the Crimson Tide and played in all 13 games as a freshman, totaling four catches for 23 yards. In 2020, he earned a starting role as the No. 3 receiver, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight scores, had a 10-yard run and a 13-yard kickoff return in 13 games. He suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship game and missed the remainder of the season. Metchie declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Upside

Shifty, quick and able to gear up or down with ease

Likely would have boasted excellent 3-cone, short shuttle times if healthy

Smart and effective getting off press coverage — mixes it up

Natural, consistent route runner

Works well in tight quarters — crafty in the red zone

Good experience playing inside and outside

Keeps working to get open when the play is extended

Keen instincts and field awareness — good football IQ

Great toughness — played through major pain in 2020

Takes pride in his blocking

Strong two-year production at program that is NFL WR feeder system

Competitive, big-game performer who has faced elite talent for two-plus years

Scouts roundly have praised his football and personal character

Extremely well-liked and respected within Bama program, top to bottom

Nick Saban called him the “epitome” of a great receiver — devoted to his craft

Downside

ACL tear likely puts him out for all of training camp and beyond

Battled injuries in 2020 (hip, shin, ankle)

Wasn't a true burner, pre-ACL injury

Shorter arms (30 5/8 inches) and leaner frame that could use more armor

Lack of physicality in his game might require adaptation

Some analytics-unfriendly numbers — lower dominator rating, target share, breakout age

Dances a little too much off the line

Isn't an elite separator

Heavy screen usage certainly beefed up his catch numbers

Was never a true WR1 in college

Hospitalized (and later cleared) in high school with heart condition

Best-suited destination

Metchie's rookie season will be partially derailed as he works his way back from ACL reconstruction, but he has a chance to contribute in his first year because of his maturity, work ethic and big-game experience. He profiles mainly as a slot option early in his career, but how quickly his lateral agility returns will be something to watch. In time, he has the goods to be a quality second or third option in a diverse passing game.

Did you know

Metchie lived in three countries before the age of 7. We profiled his fascinating journey here.

Player comp

Russell Gage

Expected draft range

Round 3