2022 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama WR John Metchie III
5-foot-11
187 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.72 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Savvy, shifty receiver with intelligence and toughness whose ACL injury will set him back as a rookie
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 187 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Metchie chose the Crimson Tide and played in all 13 games as a freshman, totaling four catches for 23 yards. In 2020, he earned a starting role as the No. 3 receiver, catching 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight scores, had a 10-yard run and a 13-yard kickoff return in 13 games. He suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship game and missed the remainder of the season. Metchie declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Shifty, quick and able to gear up or down with ease
Likely would have boasted excellent 3-cone, short shuttle times if healthy
Smart and effective getting off press coverage — mixes it up
Natural, consistent route runner
Works well in tight quarters — crafty in the red zone
Good experience playing inside and outside
Keeps working to get open when the play is extended
Keen instincts and field awareness — good football IQ
Great toughness — played through major pain in 2020
Takes pride in his blocking
Strong two-year production at program that is NFL WR feeder system
Competitive, big-game performer who has faced elite talent for two-plus years
Scouts roundly have praised his football and personal character
Extremely well-liked and respected within Bama program, top to bottom
Nick Saban called him the “epitome” of a great receiver — devoted to his craft
Downside
ACL tear likely puts him out for all of training camp and beyond
Battled injuries in 2020 (hip, shin, ankle)
Wasn't a true burner, pre-ACL injury
Shorter arms (30 5/8 inches) and leaner frame that could use more armor
Lack of physicality in his game might require adaptation
Some analytics-unfriendly numbers — lower dominator rating, target share, breakout age
Dances a little too much off the line
Isn't an elite separator
Heavy screen usage certainly beefed up his catch numbers
Was never a true WR1 in college
Hospitalized (and later cleared) in high school with heart condition
Best-suited destination
Metchie's rookie season will be partially derailed as he works his way back from ACL reconstruction, but he has a chance to contribute in his first year because of his maturity, work ethic and big-game experience. He profiles mainly as a slot option early in his career, but how quickly his lateral agility returns will be something to watch. In time, he has the goods to be a quality second or third option in a diverse passing game.
Did you know
Metchie lived in three countries before the age of 7. We profiled his fascinating journey here.
Player comp
Russell Gage
Expected draft range
Round 3