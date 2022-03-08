Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers agrees to historic $200M deal with Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama OT Evan Neal

Eric Edholm
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Evan Neal
    American football offensive tackle

Alabama OT Evan Neal

6-foot-7
337 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

Report coming soon

TL;DR scouting report

Report coming soon

Alabama OT Evan Neal battles against Cincinnati in 2021 at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Alabama OT Evan Neal battles against Cincinnati in 2021 at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The skinny

Report coming soon

Upside

Report coming soon

Downside

Report coming soon

Best-suited destination

Report coming soon

Did you know

Report coming soon

Player comp

Report coming soon

Expected draft range

Report coming soon

Recommended Stories