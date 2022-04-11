2022 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama LB Christian Harris

Alabama LB Christian Harris

6-foot

226 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.71 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Rangy playmaker who started since his true freshman year, but so-so size and underdeveloped pass-coverage traits are hangups

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 235 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Harris initially committed to Texas A&M but flipped to the Crimson Tide — over hometown LSU and many other programs. He started immediately (12 of 13 games) as a true freshman in 2019, making 63 tackles (7.5 TFLs), one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, Harris started all 13 games and totaled 79 stops (seven TFLs), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

In 15 starts in 2021, he made 79 tackles (12.5 TFLs), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Harris declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.

Alabama LB Christian Harris showed some coverage ability against LSU in 2021. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Upside

Elite testing numbers in long jump (11 feet), 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds)

Also good high jump (34 inches) number

Packs decent musculature onto compact frame

Enough length to compensate for lack of mass

Great explosiveness taking on blocks and finishing tackles

Natural blitzer with excellent closing speed

Nice range to track down ball carriers to perimeter

Effective as QB spy, able to stick with athletic scramblers

Has the skillset to develop in coverage — high-school cornerback, ideal athleticism

Flashed some playmaking vs. the pass — see 2020 Notre Dame, 2021 LSU games

Huge effort in title-game loss to UGA — seven tackles (4 TFL), 3 sacks (minus-34 yards), FF

Proven toughness — played through painful shoulder injury in 2020 national title run

History of biggest moments coming in postseason games

Started as true freshman at Nick Saban's most demanding position

Smart, instinctive and experienced

Downside

Leaner frame and a bit too high-cut

Incomplete testing profile — skipped lateral-agility drills at combine, pro day

Off-kilter and off-balance — on the ground a lot

Not a stack-and-shed linebacker yet

LB instincts still raw, undeveloped — can read keys, diagnose better

Caught guessing and will be out of position at times

Tries to run around blocks a bit too often

Pursuit angles to the ball can be circuitous

Hand use in shedding, coverage is sub-par

Coverage effectiveness disappointing overall for his athleticism

Florida picked on him in coverage a bit last season

Inconsistent final season — started slowly before championship-game showcase

Might be a "Will" LB only

Story continues

Best-suited destination

Harris has the makeup to develop over time in the NFL, especially in coverage, which could end up being one oof his most alluring traits (along with blitzing) but isn't yet developed. He also has a special-teams makeup, we believe. Our instincts tell us Harris might need to be relegated to a third-down role early — either blitzing, spying quarterbacks or playing at the "hole" defender underneath.

Did you know

Harris' father, Jefferson, played football at Louisiana Tech and his brother, Tylor, played football at Wake Forest and spent time on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.

Player comp

Patrick Queen

Expected draft range

Second round