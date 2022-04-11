2022 NFL draft scouting report: Alabama LB Christian Harris
Alabama LB Christian Harris
6-foot
226 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.71 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Rangy playmaker who started since his true freshman year, but so-so size and underdeveloped pass-coverage traits are hangups
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 235 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Harris initially committed to Texas A&M but flipped to the Crimson Tide — over hometown LSU and many other programs. He started immediately (12 of 13 games) as a true freshman in 2019, making 63 tackles (7.5 TFLs), one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, Harris started all 13 games and totaled 79 stops (seven TFLs), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
In 15 starts in 2021, he made 79 tackles (12.5 TFLs), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Harris declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Elite testing numbers in long jump (11 feet), 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds)
Also good high jump (34 inches) number
Packs decent musculature onto compact frame
Enough length to compensate for lack of mass
Great explosiveness taking on blocks and finishing tackles
Natural blitzer with excellent closing speed
Nice range to track down ball carriers to perimeter
Effective as QB spy, able to stick with athletic scramblers
Has the skillset to develop in coverage — high-school cornerback, ideal athleticism
Flashed some playmaking vs. the pass — see 2020 Notre Dame, 2021 LSU games
Huge effort in title-game loss to UGA — seven tackles (4 TFL), 3 sacks (minus-34 yards), FF
Proven toughness — played through painful shoulder injury in 2020 national title run
History of biggest moments coming in postseason games
Started as true freshman at Nick Saban's most demanding position
Smart, instinctive and experienced
Downside
Leaner frame and a bit too high-cut
Incomplete testing profile — skipped lateral-agility drills at combine, pro day
Off-kilter and off-balance — on the ground a lot
Not a stack-and-shed linebacker yet
LB instincts still raw, undeveloped — can read keys, diagnose better
Caught guessing and will be out of position at times
Tries to run around blocks a bit too often
Pursuit angles to the ball can be circuitous
Hand use in shedding, coverage is sub-par
Coverage effectiveness disappointing overall for his athleticism
Florida picked on him in coverage a bit last season
Inconsistent final season — started slowly before championship-game showcase
Might be a "Will" LB only
Best-suited destination
Harris has the makeup to develop over time in the NFL, especially in coverage, which could end up being one oof his most alluring traits (along with blitzing) but isn't yet developed. He also has a special-teams makeup, we believe. Our instincts tell us Harris might need to be relegated to a third-down role early — either blitzing, spying quarterbacks or playing at the "hole" defender underneath.
Did you know
Harris' father, Jefferson, played football at Louisiana Tech and his brother, Tylor, played football at Wake Forest and spent time on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks.
Expected draft range
Second round