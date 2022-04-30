2022 NFL draft: Scouting report for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker brings excellent vision, balance, body control, and patience to the field whenever he’s handed the football. This correlated to him becoming the featured playmaker for the Michigan State offense last year, racking up over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns, while averaging over six yards per carry. Walker really turned it up last season, and showed immense growth as a runner.

Excelling the most in the counter attack, Walker was patient in waiting for blocks to develop, gliding into his counter step and drifting with the offensive lineman in front of him before immediately stepping on the gas and hitting his top speed. His balance and body control are excellent, leading to tons of missed tackles and bends on full sprint to avoid being brought down with arm tackles. Yards after contact were an extreme plus for him last year, as well. His burst and change of direction work in tandem, as he’s able to shift from one lane and turn the corner, bursting around defenders to the end zone.

In the pass game, there wasn’t much to look at on film, as Walker only brought in 13 catches last year. What you did see was smooth, though, and his hands seemed natural at catching the football. His skill set should naturally transition to the screen and short passing game in the NFL.