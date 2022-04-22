2022 NFL draft: Sam Williams scouting report

A high-motor, speedy defender who exploded last year, Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams will hope to bring his sack-happy skill set to the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rebels’ explosive pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 261

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.64

Strengths

A three-year starter who popped off as a pass rusher last season, Williams used a deadly speed catalogue to get to the quarterback 12.5 times in 2021. He also forced a fumble four different times, as well as collapsing the pocket and netting an impressive 16 tackles for a loss.

Williams is lethal as an edge rusher, quickly bursting past offensive tackles, bending around them, and using excellent hands to slap away reach blocks before slamming into the quarterback. His high speed also comes with a non-stop motor. There were times on tape where teams would dedicate three blockers to him, and he would blow through them all. His feet simply do not stop working until the whistle is blown.

He was moved around a lot, working the interior of the offensive line by flipping inside and exploding through slower blockers who couldn’t get their grips on him. He has a wide variety of moves to get to the quarterback, and excels at both the counter and swim moves, edging his speed against any offensive lineman.

In the run game, Williams is not quite as dominant, but still showed excellent improvement over the last year. He excels in reading through option plays and not getting caught up, before exploding onto the ball carrier with decisiveness. He can quickly end a run play if he’s able to burst off the snap before lineman can get a clean handle on him.

Weaknesses

His run defense will need to be worked on at the next level, as Williams struggled to truly set the edge, and was routinely targeted in the run game for his lack of anchor and base strength. There were also issues in his pursuit and willingness to engage in the run game over the past few years, which seemed to be mostly alleviated in 2021, but it still showed up on tape from time to time.

Teams will need to work on adding some core strength to his frame, and make sure Williams is not an outright liability in the run game, as well as making sure his effort matches his teammates when it comes to tracking down the ball carrier and engaging in the trenches.

Williams can also be completely shut down if lineman are quick enough off the snap to grab him on the inside and anchor down. He was put into the ground more than a few times, so you would like to see his overall play strength and base improve.

Projection

Williams is a dangerous speed rusher who should not be overlooked for his run troubles. His ability to get to the quarterback cannot be overstated, as his sack numbers indicate, and he was dominant for long stretches of the year. Teams will be tempted by his almost inevitability in making a big play on defense, as there was no true way to contain him last year. He was eventually going to beat you, and you knew he was going full speed every pass rush.

His core strength and run defending will obviously need to be put through the coaching cycle, but teams will be more forgiving when they get ahold of him as a rusher.

Projection: Day 2

