2022 NFL Draft Rounds 2, 3: Titans draft Roger McCreary with 35th pick
Long-winded speech by Ed Marinaro
Former Vikings player and actor Ed Marinaro took his time announcing the Minnesota Vikings' pick in the second round.
The Vikings drafted Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd pick only after Marinaro gave what seemed like a Hall of Fame speech where talked about his experience in the draft and his career.
A representative from the NFL then asked Marinaro to stop his speech and announce the pick.
Marinaro played six seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks but his more well-known for his roles as Officer Joe Coffey in Hill Street Blues and Coach Marty Daniels in Blue Mountain State.
Ed Marinaro went on for so long without naming the pick that producers had to walk on stage to stop him 😂
— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2022
Me before and after Ed Marinaro read the Vikings pick
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 30, 2022
Jets take first running back of the draft
The New York Jets gave Zach Wilson another weapon to work with drafting two-time Doak Walker Award winner and former Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 36th pick.
The Jets traded up with the Giants to make the pick.
Breece Hall is the first Jets running back selected in the first 2 rounds since LaMont Jordan (49th overall) in 2001.
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2022
Titans go with cornerback with first second round pick
Tennessee had the third pick of the night to start the second round and decided to go with a need at cornerback taking Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary.
Standing a 6-foot-0, McCreary finished the 2021 season with 49 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.
"All of it is because of Auburn, it made me who I am, they made me the player that I am and I'm happy I made the decision to go to Auburn."
Former Auburn DB Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) ready to take the next step in his career #NFLDraft @seniorbowl @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/XUI77XPRwf
— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) April 29, 2022
What's the 2022 NFL Draft second and third round draft order?
34. Minnesota Vikings
35. Tennessee Titans
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. New York Jets
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks
41. Seattle Seahawks
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Detroit Lions
48. Chicago Bears
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. Green Bay Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Denver Broncos
66. Minnesota Vikings
67. New York Giants
68. Houston Texans
69. Tennessee Titans
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans
81. New York Giants
82. Atlanta Falcons
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. New England Patriots
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos
97. Detroit Lions
98. Washington Commanders
99. Cleveland Browns
100. Arizona Cardinals
101. New York Jets
102. Miami Dolphins
103. Kansas City Chiefs
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. San Francisco 49ers
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Draft 2022: Picks so far, highlights from second, third rounds