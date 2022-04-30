2022 NFL Draft Rounds 2, 3: Titans draft Roger McCreary with 35th pick

Long-winded speech by Ed Marinaro

Former Vikings player and actor Ed Marinaro took his time announcing the Minnesota Vikings' pick in the second round.

The Vikings drafted Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd pick only after Marinaro gave what seemed like a Hall of Fame speech where talked about his experience in the draft and his career.

A representative from the NFL then asked Marinaro to stop his speech and announce the pick.

Marinaro played six seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks but his more well-known for his roles as Officer Joe Coffey in Hill Street Blues and Coach Marty Daniels in Blue Mountain State.

Ed Marinaro went on for so long without naming the pick that producers had to walk on stage to stop him 😂 pic.twitter.com/hY9E73UHlV — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2022

Me before and after Ed Marinaro read the Vikings pick pic.twitter.com/I7EfT5ZMUB — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 30, 2022

Jets take first running back of the draft

The New York Jets gave Zach Wilson another weapon to work with drafting two-time Doak Walker Award winner and former Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 36th pick.

The Jets traded up with the Giants to make the pick.

Breece Hall is the first Jets running back selected in the first 2 rounds since LaMont Jordan (49th overall) in 2001. pic.twitter.com/6dd58BFwXx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2022

Titans go with cornerback with first second round pick

Tennessee had the third pick of the night to start the second round and decided to go with a need at cornerback taking Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary.

Standing a 6-foot-0, McCreary finished the 2021 season with 49 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.

"All of it is because of Auburn, it made me who I am, they made me the player that I am and I'm happy I made the decision to go to Auburn."



Former Auburn DB Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) ready to take the next step in his career #NFLDraft @seniorbowl @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/XUI77XPRwf — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) April 29, 2022

What's the 2022 NFL Draft second and third round draft order?

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Minnesota Vikings

35. Tennessee Titans

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions

47. Washington Commanders

48. Chicago Bears

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans

81. New York Giants

82. Atlanta Falcons

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos

97. Detroit Lions

98. Washington Commanders

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Arizona Cardinals

101. New York Jets

102. Miami Dolphins

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Draft 2022: Picks so far, highlights from second, third rounds