2022 NFL draft: Risers from the combine for Bills fans to know

The 2022 NFL scouting combine went down in Indianapolis last week.

While there, prospects put on a show for teams in the league. For some, things went well. Others wished they went better.

With that, here are some noteworthy prospects that were risers at the event for Buffalo Bills fans to know:

Riser: RB Breece Hall | Iowa State

Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall

20211126 Iowastatevstcu

At last year’s draft, the Bills were said to be interested in selecting Travis Etienne, one of the top running backs. Etienne himself thought Buffalo would draft him.

Since the Bills had interest in top rushers in 2021, they could again at this year’s draft. Enter Hall, and he established himself as just that at the combine. Hall had impressive jumps at the event, along a sub-4.4 40-yard dash.

Hall looked explosive and athletic after measuring at 5-11 and 217 pounds as well. A potential full package.

Riser: RB Pierre Strong | South Dakota State

South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong, Jr.

Dakota Marker 2021 004

NFL.com said Strong had “the best all-around” workouts among running backs at the combine. Strong had a 4.37 40 time and 36-inch vertical. His route running was also praised.

Riser: WR Alec Pierce | Cincinnati

Alec Pierce #12 of the Cincinnati Bearcat. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Pierce, a 6-foot-3 target that can play out of the slot and on the outside, proved his speed at the combine. Pierce ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. He was previously called a second-round pick but might be pushing Round 1 now.

With Cole Beasley looking to move on from the Bills, a need in the slot is clear for Buffalo. b

Riser: WR Chris Olave | Ohio State

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Olave was held in high regard coming into the combine and locked that thought up. NFL.com called him the combine’s best receiver. Some of Olave’s combine numbers include a 4.39 40 time, 32-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump.

Riser: OL Cole Strange | Chattanooga

National Team offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Strange has been this draft’s small school standout people have talked about since the Senior Bowl. He was among the leaders in his position group at multiple drills, and led all offensive linemen with a 10-foot broad jump. Draft Wire says Strange “proved he has the physical tools to hang with the best players in the country.”

The Bills have Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger as pending free agents in the middle of their O-line. Not to mention, Buffalo’s offensive line could simply stand to improve anyway.

Riser: OL Dylan Parham | Memphis

American Team offensive lineman Dylan Parham of Memphis (56) (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

At the top, Parham ran a 4.93 40 at 311 pounds. He has versatility to play all over the offensive line like the Bills love and now he could be in early second-round territory as NFL.com writes: “Any interested squad will need to choose him before too long on Day 2 to secure his services.”

Riser: OL Zach Tom | Wake Forest

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom (OL53) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another very versatile option who spent time on the inside of the offensive line and at tackle in college, Tom is projected to move inside in the NFL. That works out for the Bills.

At the combine, Tom finished among the best offensive lineman in multiple drills, finishing top-five or better in five different categories. Pair that with a sub-5.0 40-yard dash.

Riser: DE Travon Walker | Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Walker is a defensive lineman that’s versatile and was mocked to Buffalo many times, pre-combine. He might have performed too well there for the Bills. Draft Wire says he could be in top-10 consideration after his combine workouts.

Riser: DL Jordan Davis | Georgia

Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs . (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Almost a copy-and-paste with Walker. Davis is a massive run stopper in the middle of the defensive line and put on a freak show at the combine. At 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Davis turned in a ridiculous 4.78 40-yard dash (2nd among defensive linemen), and his broad jump of 10 feet and three inches was nearly a full foot longer than anyone else at the position.

Davis is now a player that might be picked well before Buffalo’s first pick at No. 25 overall.

The Bills could stand to add to their defensive line rotation this offseason.

Riser: DL Devonte Wyatt | Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95)Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another Georgia player, crazy.

Somehow, Wyatt might’ve been the worst defensive lineman at the combine from his school and he still did really good. He had a position-best 4.77 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds. Wyatt was also top-five in the vertical jump and top-three in the broad jump.

Riser: CB Tariq Woolen | UTSA

American defensive back Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Woolen ran a ridiculous 4.26 in the 40-yard dash, and turned in the best vertical leap of any cornerback in attendance at 42 inches. The Bills could use some defensive back depth, but where Woolen really stood out was with his measurables. He’s a large 6-foot-4 cornerback which you rarely see.

Although, Pro Football Focus says to “slightly sell” Woolen’s stock rising. The outlet labeled his play as “boom-or-bust.”

Riser: CB Sauce Gardner | Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) Credit: Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner’s change of direction ability during the combine was touted by NFL.com. His 40-yard dash checked the long speed box and his 6-foot-3, 79 3/8-inch wingspan checked the size one.

PFF called Gardner as a potential top-10 prospect, even.

