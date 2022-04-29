2022 NFL Draft results tracker live updates: Every 1st-round pick starting with Travon Walker

The Browns may be sitting out the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft — barring an "unlikely" trade, of course — but there is still plenty to watch tonight.

Whether you're watching Mel Kiper and Todd McShay on ESPN or Daniel Jeremiah and Rich Eisen on NFL Network, there are Browns-related storylines to follow.

The biggest storyline being a potential trade of former franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield. That may be dependent on what some quarterback-needy teams do in the first round. That includes obvious teams like the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans could be in play too.

Whoever those teams pick, we'll be keeping a running tracker of every first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft here throughout the night.

2022 NFL Draft results

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

11. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

12. Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

What NFL Draft picks do the Cleveland Browns have?

After the blockbuster and controversial Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns have the following seven selections in the 2022 draft:

Second round, 44th overall

Third round, 78th overall

Third round, 99th overall

Fourth round,118th overall

Sixth round, 202nd overall from Dallas

Seventh round, 223rd overall from Detroit

Seventh round, 246th overall from Buffalo

