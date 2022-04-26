2022 NFL Draft RB Sleepers

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Brian Robinson, Alabama | 6’2/225

The more I watch Brian Robinson, the more I appreciate how his skillset can translate to the NFL. Born and bred in Tuscaloosa, AL Robinson grew up as a rabid supporter of the Crimson Tide and though he received plenty of offers from blue-blood institutions, he never seriously considered any other school besides Alabama. Upon his arrival, the Hillcrest High School product quickly realized that he was going to have to pay dues before seeing the field, as Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harries were all ahead of him on the depth chart, a hierarchy that would remain in place until he got the opportunity to see consistent reps in 2019 as Najee Harris’ primary backup.

Despite the steady drip of talented running backs recruited since his arrival, Robinson was the only other running back HC Nick Saban was comfortable giving consistent reps to behind Najee Harris. He received 93 carries on average in the two seasons backing up Najee, accruing 924 yards, 5.0 YPC and 11 touchdowns in that span. Many running backs with his talent level would have transferred somewhere they could have been the primary ball carrier. Robinson never even considered it, as he fully bought into HC Saban’s plan for him.

The decision to stay proved prescient, as Robinson was a true bell cow for Alabama last season logging 271 carries due to attrition in the running back room with Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams both going down for the season with injuries. When the dust finally settled he rushed for 1,343 yards, 5.0 YPC and 14 touchdowns, leading the SEC in rushing touchdowns while receiving First Team All-SEC recognition. Any questions about Robinson’s ability to handle a heavy workload should be quelled but he’s also far more elusive than he gets credit for, dodging 61 tackles, ninth in the nation, while earning an 89.7 PFF run grade which also ranks ninth nationally.

He worked diligently to improve as a receiver, catching 6-of-10 passes for 26 yards in 2020, dropping two targets while averaging just 4.3 YAC and .35 yards per route. Those numbers improved drastically when given the full-time role catching 29-of-32 Targets for 233 yards and 8.9 YAC. Robinson has plenty of mass to take on blitzing LBs in the hole, though he needs to improve in pass protection. He runs aggressively with a one-cut style, always falling forward and eager to lay hits on would-be tacklers. His agility scores weren’t great, but his speed for his size is exceptional, ranking in the 94th percentile in the 10-yard split at 225-LBs and 4.53s 40-dash that was faster than expected. Robinson churned out 30 rushes of 10+ yards, thanks to a well-timed slide step in the hole that is well timed and effective, as seen here:

I think Robinson will be a solid two-down back in the NFL who can handle third-down responsibilities when called upon, but will likely have a true scat-back to spell him on passing downs. I have him aggressively ranked as my #3 RB from this class.

Keaontay Ingram, USC | 6’0/221

The sixth rated running back out of the 2018 prep class according to 247Sports, Ingram chose to stay close to home and enrolled at the University of Texas. He wasted no time establishing himself in the Longhorns’ backfield pecking order, rushing 142 times for 708 yards, 5.0 YPC and three touchdowns in addition to 27 receptions and two touchdowns through the air as a true freshman. The Carthage, TX product took control of the running back room in 2019, starting all 13 games rushing for 853 yards, improving his YPC from 5.0-to-5.9 yards and scoring 10 total touchdowns.

However just when he was cresting at UT, 2020 ended up being a disappointment for Ingram. He battled injuries throughout the campaign that limited him to six games, sapped his effectiveness and allowed freshman phenom Bijan Robinson to supplant him as the lead ball carrier for the Longhorns. With the writing on the wall, Ingram entered the transfer portal and packed his bags for Southern California. At USC, Robinson set career highs with 156 carries and 911 yards while averaging 5.8 YPC and five touchdowns despite missing two games. The advanced data backs up his improvement, with Ingram improving from 2.87 YAC-to-3.71 YAC and breaking off 31 rushes of 10+ yards. Of all 24 FBS rushers with 30 or more rushes of 10+ yards, Ingram hit that mark in the fewest carries.

An exceptional receiver out of the backfield, he secured 82-of-89 career passes for 593 yards, 7.2 YPC, five touchdowns and 10.0 YAC. His hands are as dependable as you’re going to find, dropping just three of 85 catchable passes for a miniscule 3.5% drop rate over his career. He’s not just sure-handed either, as Ingram boasts a very strong 32% broken tackle rate in the passing game for his career. Blocking could be an issue however, as he posted PFF pass block grades of 24.0, 58.8 and 42.3 over the past three seasons. He tested well running an excellent 1.53s 10-yard split (94th percentile), 122” broad jump (82nd%) and a 4.53s 40-yard dash at 221 pounds (74%) for a stellar 8.69 RAS score. On balance, his agility drills were subpar.

Ingram has a strong lower body which helps him stay upright through contact. He doesn’t run headlong into the line, instead waiting for the play to develop until he chooses his lane and bursts through the hole. Good feel for manipulating defenders in space, and while he isn’t a jitterbug Ingram has the ability to make quick, decisive cuts that keep defenders off balance. While he can lower his pads and stick it up in the line in short yardage, he needs to run with that power on every down.

Ingram clearly wasn’t used to his full potential by former Texas HC Tom Herman and even when he took the lead role at USC he missed 2 games due to injury last season. He has the size, physical attributes and burst to be a steady contributor in the NFL if he can learn to run with more aggression. If he does, Ingram can be a top-10 running back from this class.

Tyrion Davis-Price | LSU

A homegrown talent from Baton Rouge, LA who attended Southern University Lab high school that is literally located on the LSU campus, Davis-Price was destined to play for the Tigers. An accomplished track athlete, he ran an impressive 10.85 100-meter dash in high school which is even more impressive when you consider TDP was listed as weighing in at 226 pounds at the time according to 247Sports, who ranked him as the eighth-best running back in the 2019 class.

Davis-Price entered LSU alongside fellow blue-chip prospect John Emery Jr. and were expected to usher in the next generation of elite Tigers running backs. Despite sitting behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a true freshman for the magical 2019 CFP National Championship season, he still saw 64 carries for 295 yards and six touchdowns as a reserve. The two sophomores split rushing duties in 2020, with TDP leading in rushing with 446 yards, 4.3 YPC and three touchdowns despite starting 4-of-9 games for an LSU team that had to be completely rebuilt under HC Ed Orgeron who was more concerned with celebrating the Natty in the Florida Keys than hiring a competent coaching staff.

Heading into 2021, it was assumed there would be a two-back system in place again, however Emery jr. went down with an injury in the preseason, leaving Davis-Price as the top guy heading into Week 1 against UCLA. Unfortunately, LSU came out slinging the football around and left TDP as a forgotten man who barely saw the ball in first 5 games, accruing just 35 carries for 140 yards, zero touchdowns and 10 missed tackles forced. Apparently HC Orgeron woke up from his hangover from that point forward, as the hometown boy saw a drastic increase in workload. Over the last seven games, Davis-Price averaged 25 carries per game while averaging a gaudy 123 yards per game with 27 missed tackles forced while achieving his first, and only, 1,000-yard season. In what was the signature performance of his career, he also set the all-time LSU record with 287 rushing yards against Florida.

Davis-Price spent his college career billed at 6’0 232 pounds, and has an aggressive play style that backs up that size. He relishes taking on defenders and rarely gets knocked backwards when butting heads. TDP possesses good feet and deftly utilizes pace steps to allow blocks to develop before unleashing his one-cut, downhill running approach on the second-level of defenses. He doesn’t dodge tackles cleanly as much as you would like to see, but he ripped off 30 10+ yard rushes thanks to above average vision, physicality, quickness and 4.48s track speed at 220 pounds. His ability to stay on the field is greatly enhanced by his elite pass blocking ability, with Davis-Price finishing as the number one pass blocking running back in the country according to PFF. I think “Lord” Tyrion can be a dependable two-down back in the NFL with three-down upside if he can improve his receiving skills.

D’Vonte Price | Florida International

An accomplished track athlete with a twin brother who was also courted by FIU, Price signed with the Panthers over offers from multiple more reputable Group of Five programs. The Punta Gorda, FL native played in 35 games over his first three seasons on campus, starting six of them as a member of a committee system employed by then HC Butch Davis. Davis’ dogmatic philosophy to rotate running backs certainly didn’t help Price’s productivity, as he received only 155 carries for 942 yards, averaging a superb 6.1 YPC over that time frame, with the team opting to ride the golden arm of James Morgan to a 9-4 record.

However the James Morgan sugar-high wore off in 2020, so HC Davis had to devise another offensive strategy with Max Bortenschlager under center now. Accordingly, Davis realized the pass-heavy offense he employed in 2019 was not going to fly with two greenhorn quarterbacks, so he understandably pivoted to a more run oriented approach and opted to give Price more carries. The move paid off for Price, as the speed-merchant rushed 85 times for 581 yards, 6.8 YPC (!), and four touchdowns while catching 5-of-6 targets and averaging 4.15 yards after contact through five games in the pandemic shortened campaign.

Price followed up a 2020 season where he averaged over 100 yards per game with a productive 2021 for one of the worst programs in FBS. FIU ranked in the bottom-10 in success rate and points per drive while averaging a paltry 20.1 points per game. Despite an offensive line that could conservatively be described as woeful in their run blocking acumen, Price still managed to carry 129 times for 682 yards, 5.3 YPC and six touchdowns in nine games, with him missing the final three games due to injury.

His athletic profile is intriguing, with Price running a blazing 4.38s 40-yard dash (98th%) with a 1.52s 10-split (95th%) at 6’1 210 pounds, though he weighed in at 220 at his pro day and was listed at 215 in college, which sounds about right given his rocked up, NFL ready frame. His agility drills were mediocre, but Price’s 7.8 RAS shows he has enough athleticism to be a factor at the next level. He has quick feet and reads his blocks well. Once he sees a hole, his acceleration and smooth running style allow him to break into the open field, where he creates bad angles for tacklers. He will string out runs if the middle is clogged and frequently beats defenders to the sidelines, as his 4.38s 40-time holds up on tape. He could be dangerous out of the backfield catching passes if he can clean up the concentration drops. Has the body to stand up in pass protection, but he has lapses that led to a middling 54.4 PFF pass block grade.

Price has the frame, speed and block recognition skills to play in the NFL if he can avoid running upright which saps his power. As an unheralded Group of Five player with uninspiring rushing totals he will likely slip to late-Day 3. He could certainly earn a sub-package role in the right system as a rookie, then open eyes if injuries strike pressing him into service. I’d love to see him get that opportunity.