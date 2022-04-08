2022 NFL Draft rankings: RB (Part 3)

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Statistical rankings below courtesy of PFF and Football Outsiders. Team run block ranking* based on top-70 draft-eligible FBS RBs (sub-divisions not included). All other rankings are based on 80 draft-eligible players with PFF grades.

*This is a metric of mine that combines various tools – including FOA’s average line yards, opportunity rate, power rate, and stuff rate, and PFF’s run-blocking grades – to give an all-encompassing depiction of 2021 blocking quality received. This can help show which prospects were in advantageous and disadvantageous collegiate situations (in this case only, the lower the ranking, the better).

7. Dameon Pierce | Florida | 5095/224

DOB: 02.19.00

RAS: 7.04

2021 PFF grade: 1

Elusive rating: 4

PFF receiving grade: 3

PFF pass blocking: 12

YCO/A: 21

Team run block rank: 48

2021 gap runs: 42

2021 zone runs: 57

A top-200 overall recruit in the class of 2018, Pierce chose Florida over Auburn. Pierce saw the field off the bench as part of a rotation his first two years. He took over the starting job during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and held onto it over a 13-game sample in 2021. Pierce benefited from Florida’s recent fealty to backfield committees as a underclassmen. He probably didn't appreciate it as much once he’d entered the starting lineup as a junior.

Pierce may have been the nation’s most-underutilized back last season. On a team that desperately needed offense, Pierce provided, posting 5.7 YPC and 11.4 YPR with 16 total TD. He caught all 19 targets directed his way with no drops. But due to Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson gobbling up designed-carry attempts, and HC Dan Mullen’s stubborn insistence on a three-man committee, Pierce only received 119 touches over 13 games. In other news, Dan Mullen is now unemployed.

Story continues

Not only was he in a bad market-share situation, but Pierce was playing behind a porous offensive line on a team that couldn't throw. Opponents gleefully loaded the box with no fear that the Gators could make them pay over the top. Per Sports Info Solutions, 39 of Pierce’s 100 carries last year came with seven or more defenders in the box. Pierce somehow scored 12 TD and gained 169 yards – 98 of them after contact – on 4.3 YPC over those 39 carries. Pierce was hit at or behind the LOS 19 times but stopped on only eight. Over his 100-carry 2021 workload, Pierce forced 39 missed tackles while averaging 3.65 YPC after contact (No. 21 in this class).

On a per-snap basis, Pierce was one of the best running backs in the nation 2021. He led all FBS RBs in both overall PFF grade and PFF running grade, and finished No. 4 in this RB class in elusive rating, No. 3 in PFF receiving grade, and No. 12 in PFF pass-blocking grade. Built to last, low-to-the-ground and rocked-up. Pierce runs with a wide-base and keeps his pads low. He advances in the short-area with quick, choppy steps, absorbing off-target tackle attempts and running through arm tackles. Warrior ethos on the field, fist-fights for extra yardage. Will not stop until the play is blown dead.

Pierce has filthy jump cuts on film that leave would-be tacklers hugging air. When he can’t evade, Pierce has a surprise for defenders on the doorstep, a nasty stiff-arm that dropped several proud SEC defenders. Pierce sets up his blocks behind the line of scrimmage and will wait them out if necessary, decisive decision-maker when a crease opens.

Sudden forward explosion from stand-still, reaches top speed in a few steps. Quickness with which he bursts through holes sneaks up on defenders. Pierce had a solid 7.04 RAS composite, mostly because he didn’t embarrass himself on any test. The one truly standout showing he had, not surprisingly, was an 86th-percentile 10-yard split.

Pierce is a very good pass blocker due to his physicality and fealty to playing with a wide, sturdy, power base. He looks for work and stays busy, but doesn’t chase shiny objects or overextend into contact. He caught an absurd 45-of-51 targets in college with only three drops. Not just a checkdown guy, Pierce can take linebackers for rides downfield and reels in balls outside his frame with the space he’s created.

How's this for versatile?: Last year, per PFF’s grading, Pierce and James Cook were the only FBS RBs with receiving and pass-pro grades over 80.0 and 60.0, respectively. Both of those guys also finished in the top-10 in this class in aDOT, and neither dropped a pass or fumbled a ball last year.

The thing Pierce lacks is long speed. He’s not a snail, nor is he a Benny Snell, but Pierce’s 4.59 forty was 40th-percentile. He’s not a threat to outrun defensive backs. And for a guy with the body and game of a three-down NFL runner, Pierce has never done anything close to handling a heavy workload, carrying the ball 10 or more times in only nine games over four seasons. Thanks, Dan Mullen!

On the other side of it, he's entering the pros fresh as a daisy (329 carries across four seasons). Not many players are better in the NFL than they were in college, but Pierce should be. He's going to be a valuable committee back on Day 1, and should be leading his own before too long.

Comp: David Montgomery

8. James Cook | Georgia | 5114/204

DOB: 09.25.99

RAS: 8.73

2021 PFF grade: 21

Elusive rating: 33

PFF receiving grade: 4

PFF pass blocking: 30

YCO/A: 11

Team run block rank: 6

2021 gap runs: 43

2021 zone runs: 60

Unlike older brother Dalvin, James Cook doesn’t immediately profile as a carry-the-load back. We never got to see that, with Cook filling an important niche-role in Georgia’s loaded backfield. Fortunately, Cook got plenty of opportunities to show off his special-sauce receiving ability in big situations.

A short-stick-takes-him coverage assignment nightmare for collegiate linebackers. Cook’s lightning-fast feet fill the shoes of opponents with cement, and he taunts them with the stringing-together of untold deceptions on the move, the subtle deeks, the head fakes, the shoulder shimmies, the whole bit. Any of this remind you of FSU Dalvin? Both were genetically blessed with incredible feet and spinning-top centers of gravity. Both were jukeboxes in the open field, and each could return to top-speed a few steps after a nasty, direction-changing cut.

Unless you have a freak athlete with coverage chops in the linebacking corps, it’s best to let a safety handle Cook out of the backfield. While safeties could get closer to dealing with Cook’s kinetic movement downfield, Cook didn’t encounter many, even in the SEC, that could stay close enough to even have a chance to contest at the catch point.

The reliability of Cook’s hands stretches to ball security – he fumbled a mere one time in college. Cook is such a skilled receiver that Georgia rarely asked him to stay home and block. But for whatever it’s worth, Cook posted a strong 97.7% efficiency rate on 47 career collegiate pass-pro reps.

As a rookie Cook will be put into the same roll he excelled at with Georgia, a team’s designated passing-down receiver. We know that area of his game will play. There may be a little untapped potential as a runner to untap, and Cook comes into the NFL with way more tread on the tires than the typical prospect. Somewhere between late-Round 3 and early-Round 4 feels like the sweet-spot for him.

Comp: Felix Jones

9. Pierre Strong Jr. | South Dakota State | 5113/207

DOB: 12.10.98

RAS: 9.32

2021 PFF grade: 20

Elusive rating: 43

PFF receiving grade: 77

PFF pass blocking: 73

YCO/A: 30

Team run block rank: N/A

2021 gap runs: 95

2021 zone runs: 144

In the last class, we discussed how QB Trey Lance, a small-town Minnesotan, saw his recruiting stock plummet after Gophers HC PJ Fleck passed. Lance received one FBS scholarship offer. NDSU never should have had access to Lance, yet his commitment was never in doubt. Eerily similar story with Strong.

A star prep running back from Arkansas, Strong led his team to a state championship as a junior. But after showing some interest, Razorbacks HC Bret Bielema and his staff ultimately passed. Recruiting services, in kind, branded Strong as a two-star recruit. Zero FBS offers arrived as coaches piggy-backed on Bielema’s evaluation mistake. Much as they'd done with Fleck's on Lance.

But as NFL scouts are fond of saying, and as both Lance and Strong personally learned: We’ll find you if you can play. Strong was a multi-time FCS All-American, capping his career with 1,686 yards and 18 TD on 7.0 YPC last year to go with 22 receptions. A burner with 10 career 50-plus yard touchdowns, Strong tied Isaih Pacheco for tops in this RB group with a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

My favorite sleeper back two classes ago was another FCS guy, James Robinson. Robinson is a spinning bowling-ball with the rock in his hands. Strong’s game is the polar opposite, predicated on home-run speed. Strong's other skills work in concert to increase his odds of finding an opportunity to show that off.

Strong might be ever-so-slightly less explosive than similar backs Tevin Coleman and Darrell Henderson, but he’s better at evading in a phone booth, and he takes more care in setting up second-level defenders to fail. Strong sees the field clearly and has a layered attack plan like a chess-player, thinking two-steps ahead.

Once Strong finds open field, he assumes an upright sprinter’s stance, and it's time to get your popcorn ready. Strong is one of those optical-illusion speed guys, a long-strider who gobbles up yardage faster than he appears to be to the naked eye. Myriad examples on tape of him coaxing poor approach paths from defenders and/or erasing their angles.

I’m bullish on Strong. But I can’t rank him higher because he’s not going to be on the field on passing downs. Certainly early, and perhaps ever. He’s an abysmal pass-blocker that was slapped with nine QB pressures allowed in the FCS last year while posting an ugly 92.9% career pass-pro efficiency rate over 126 reps. His NFL team almost assuredly will have multiple rostered backs with more receiving utility. Hard to trust him even as a dump-off guy after Strong dropped nine balls in college. Strong’s career 12.7% drop rate on only 0.5 aDOT is a red flag.

Save Strong's energy for early-down work. And then do everything you can to help him get into space. Strong will see the field immediately as a 1B compliment to a back who handles passing-down work. He's too dang explosive to keep on the shelf even during the developmental cocoon phase.

Comp: Darrell Henderson

10. Brian Robinson Jr. | Alabama | 6015/224

DOB: 03.22.99

RAS: 6.56

2021 PFF grade: 16

Elusive rating: 24

PFF receiving grade: 51

PFF pass blocking: 48

YCO/A: 37

Team run block rank: 19

2021 gap runs: 72

2021 zone runs: 195

I made good money on NFL Combine props again this year. Of my bets, of the players who ultimately ran the 40-yard dash, I won every single one… except for Brian Robinson. At 6’2 (95th percentile) and 225 pounds (80th), Robinson posted a 61st-percentile 4.53 40-yard dash. Robinson had a poor showing in the vertical but fleshed out his composite with above-average historical broad jump and 10-yard split showings.

I didn't give Robinson enough credit for his athletic juice, in hindsight perhaps because he suffered by comparison to the big-back extraordinaires he followed at Alabama, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris. Robinson is big and powerful, but not like King Henry is, and Robinson lacks Henry's top-gear. And he lacks Harris' versatility. Robinson’s surprising docket of tests got me back into his film. This time without the why-can’t-you-be-more-like-your-older-brothers? glasses on, focusing on where he wins, and where he loses. Robinson’s game is rooted in a premium blend of power and footwork.

The size of an NFL linebacker with a jacked-up frame, Robinson lacks Harris’ explosion into the hole but shares his decision-making conviction. Defenders respect Robinson's power, and actively fear it when he gets rolling downhill. When defenders start shooting low to cut out Robinson's legs, he cuts around them or hits them in the chin with a gnarly stiff arm. Crucial for a power back, Robinson has a keen sense for the positioning of bodies around him and their respective threat levels to his stated goal.

I have two primary concerns about Robinson. The first is that he doesn’t offer much on passing downs. He’s a checkdown option only in the passing game that doesn’t do enough after the catch to justify a career 10.3% drop rate on 0.4 aDOT lollipops. Surprisingly, belying his frame and physical bent, he’s not a good pass blocker. Last year, in his first extended pass-pro work, Robinson was responsible for 11 pressures allowed, tied for most in this entire RB class with Georgia Tech’s Jordan Mason.

But going back to the originaly point: Judge Robinson for what he is, not what he isn’t. He’s an early-down thumper and ace short-yardage option who’ll cede the field to a passing-down back when it’s time to put the ball in the air.

Comp: Latavius Murray

11. Kevin Harris | South Carolina | 5097/222

DOB: 11.17.00

RAS: 7.06

2021 PFF grade: 33

Elusive rating: 59

PFF receiving grade: 74

PFF pass blocking: 34

YCO/A: 41

Team run block rank: 56

2021 gap runs: 73

2021 zone runs: 72

If Harris had been able to declare after the 2020 season, he’d have gone a round or two higher than he’s ultimately going to go later this month. He was a revelation that season on an undermanned Gamecocks offense, rushing for 1,138 yards and 15 TD on 6.2 YPC. Early declaration was not an option for the true sophomore, and he didn’t acquit himself as well during his farewell 2021 campaign. He started only six of the 12 games he appeared in with 660 rushing yards on 4.3 YPC, chipping in only 89 receiving yards.

Offseason back surgery kept Harris out of spring practices and most of the summer. When the season opened, he played through it. He wasn’t moving around as well, and wasn’t as physical. Harris still led the team in rushing, but his diminished state opened the door for ZaQuandre White’s ascendence. Even beyond that, the staff still had to get touches for MarShawn Lloyd and Juju McDowell. All four ran behind a poor South Carolina offensive line.

I’m not giving Harris a free pass on last season, but the context of his 2021 situation is vital in understanding why his production fell off. When he’s right, Harris is an explosive hammer back with push-the-pile leg strength. He has a penchant for keeping his feet on contact. That’s important, because he doesn’t make many guys miss. His skill is subtle movements in that precious split-second before contact, forcing off-target tackle attempts that barely phase him.

Harris has good vision and spacial awareness, and runs with a collaborative nod to his line. He allows blocks to develop and runs, in general, with NFL-caliber rhythm behind the LOS. You can trust Harris to shoulder a heavy workload while taking care of the ball – he fumbled just once in college.

But Harris needs to be left on the bench on passing downs. He runs routes like an elementary school kid that forgot the lines to the song, and has a cartoonish lack of receiving skill, dropping seven balls on limited looks for an offensive career 16.7% drop rate on -1.5 aDOT. Mystery box in pass-pro, up-and-down in the limited reps he received, with his strength and no-nonsense physicality flashing on positive reps, and his lack of instinct for the work rearing its ugly head on the others. Per PFF, he was responsible for two sacks and eight pressures allowed over only 82 pass-pro snaps the last two years.

Nevertheless, I’m highly intrigued by Harris’ early-down skillset. He’s already effective between the tackles, and he has enough juice to threaten on the perimeter, where smaller defenders are forced to deal with his power. I’m emboldened by Harris’ showing in the bowl game, when he was healthiest he'd been all year.

Harris punked UNC for 182 yards and a TD on 31 carries to lead the Gamecocks to an upset win over a geographical rival. Afterwards, HC Shane Beamer got a mayo bath and viciously dunked on Dennis Dodd on Twitter, a heat-check afternoon for any human being that was facilitated by Harris putting the offense on his shoulders for one afternoon. If the back issue is in his rearview mirror, Harris will surprise in the NFL.

Comp: Julius Jones

12. Jerome Ford | Cincinnati | 5104/211

DOB: 09.12.99

RAS: 6.87

2021 PFF grade: 12

Elusive rating: 39

PFF receiving grade: 29

PFF pass blocking: 47

YCO/A: 44

Team run block rank: 15

2021 gap runs: 104

2021 zone runs: 106

Ford was chased out of Alabama, the school he signed with out of high school, in part because of Brian Robinson Jr. (who at the time had staked a stronger claim to be Najee Harris’ successor). Ford left for Cincinnati, and, in an interesting twist of fate, ended his career against Alabama in the CFP.

Ford only started one year in college, but he made it count, running for 1,319 yards and 18 TD with a 21-220-1 receiving line as the bellcow compliment to Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce’s vertical machinations. Ford’s best trait is home-run speed. He doesn’t get caught from behind in the open field.

Power is the complementary tool, usually directly converted from his speed. When Ford’s pistons start pumping, you’re not dropping him with an arm-tackle attempt. Unfortunately, he’s not going to be able to access his top speed at the NFL level as much as he did last season. Ford admirably runs very hard at all times, but he lacks nuance and patience.

Will hurdle towards line in an attempt to get a head start building that speed-to-power electricity. But out of sync with his blockers and with blinders on, charging into the teeth of the defense, or into a back of a teammate. Ford doesn’t have the short-area shake to escape from sticky situations, so these are essentially surrendered downs. Ford also has a ball-security problem, with six fumbles on 316 touches the past two years.

Conversely, the reliability of his hands is the one value-add he provides to a passing game. Ford caught 31-of-34 career collegiate targets with zero drops. Ford won’t make anyone miss after the catch, he needs a runway of space in front of him to cause damage. That’s something he isn’t going to see much of in the NFL. I’d rate Ford’s pass-blocking at class average. He’s got the muscle for the job, but can be late to recognize trouble, allowing the enemy to cross the moat before he thinks to raise the bridge.

Ford has NFL starter-caliber speed, explosion, tackle-breaking ability, and receiving mitts. By definition those traits make him intriguing, and must be accounted for in his eval. But if Ford can't get on the same page with his offensive line or introduce more colors to his running palette, his stay in the NFL will be shorter than expected.

Comp: Sony Michel

13. Tyler Allgeier | BYU | 5106/221

RAS: 7.33

2021 PFF grade: 4

Elusive rating: 11

PFF receiving grade: 19

PFF pass blocking: 31

YCO/A: 7

Team run block rank: 5

2021 gap runs: 54

2021 zone runs: 213

Bruising workhorse with a handful of home run touchdown runs on his collegiate resume. A former walk-on linebacker, Allgeier has the muscle and play strength of a second-level player. Following his shocking ascendence to starting RB, Allgeier showed a natural feel for following his blocks, spotting the hole, cutting into it, and absorbing flesh-wound contact without slowing.

This style worked swimmingly in a gap scheme behind a really good BYU offensive line against a procession of weak defenses. I’m concerned Allgeier's game will suffer in translation to the NFL, when circumstances are no longer perfect around him. BYU’s line often did the work of getting Allgeier onto the cusp of the second level with push alone.

Those were the moments Allgeier was flammably dangerous on campus. Over the last two years, per PFF, he had 72 runs of 10-yards or more and 1,170 breakaway yards. Invariably, Allgeier’s home run carries were against porous or undersized defenses. Last year, 413 of his 593 breakaway yards came in three of his 13 games, against Virginia, Utah State and UAB in the bowl.

Virginia and Utah State finished No. 100 and No. 80, respectively, in SP+ defense. They were particularly bad against precisely the thing Allgeier does: Virginia and Utah State ranked No. 124 and No. 128, respectively, in defensive rushing explosion allowed last year. Out of 130! Everyone lit them up!

UAB’s defense ranked SP+ No. 31, but the Blazers had gap-integrity issues in the bowl game. Allgeier was only touched once, lightly, on his 62-yard touchdown run. He simply ran through a hole that had been manufactured for him and was in the open field against a defense with little NFL talent.

Legends of Allgeier’s long speed proved to be a myth during pre-draft athletic testing, where he ran a 4.6. Allgeier needs open field in front of him to even access that 4.6. Build-up accelerator -- you see why it would have benefitted him to be playing behind a line that physically dominated inferior front-7s every week? Allgeier also doesn’t give much on passing downs, inconsistent and inexperienced in pass-pro. Allgeier may hang around for awhile as a grinder that'll pop off a long run every now and again. There's also a chance Allgeier is a Quadruple-A player.

Comp: Alex Collins

14. Tyler Goodson | Iowa | 5093/202

DOB: 11.10.00

RAS: 9.53

2021 PFF grade: 69 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 73

PFF receiving grade: 14

PFF pass blocking: 36

YCO/A: 73

Team run block rank: 42 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 24

2021 zone runs: 226

Comp: Chase Edmonds

Goodson scouting report

15. Tyrion Davis-Price | LSU | 6000/211

DOB: 10.20.00

RAS: 8.28

2021 PFF grade: 37

Elusive rating: 51

PFF receiving grade: 47

PFF pass blocking: 1

YCO/A: 56

Team run block rank: 44

2021 gap runs: 105

2021 zone runs: 105

Comp: Devontae Booker

Davis-Price scouting report

16. Jerrion Ealy | Mississippi | 5081/187

DOB: 08.19.00

RAS: 6.07

2021 PFF grade: 18

Elusive rating: 5

PFF receiving grade: 2

PFF pass blocking: 77

YCO/A: 8

Team run block rank: 28

2021 gap runs: 39

2021 zone runs: 91

Comp: Myles Gaskin

Ealy scouting report

17. Tyler Badie | Missouri | 5080/197

DOB: 02.07.00

RAS: 6.34

2021 PFF grade: 19

Elusive rating: 40

PFF receiving grade: 23

PFF pass blocking: 66

YCO/A: 32

Team run block rank: 21

2021 gap runs: 94

2021 zone runs: 174

Comp: Michael Carter

Badie scouting report

18. Kyren Williams | Notre Dame | 5092/194

DOB: 08.26.00

RAS: 4.52

2021 PFF grade: 29

Elusive rating: 14

PFF receiving grade: 5

PFF pass blocking: 45

YCO/A: 16

Team run block rank: 35

2021 gap runs: 99

2021 zone runs: 103

Comp: Demetric Felton

Williams scouting report

DOB: 06.02.99

RAS: 9.7

2021 PFF grade: 45

Elusive rating: 23

PFF receiving grade: 75

PFF pass blocking: 40

YCO/A: 36

Team run block rank: 41

2021 gap runs: 49

2021 zone runs: 77

Comp: J.R. Redmond

Price scouting report

20. Isaih Pacheco | Rutgers | 5102/222

DOB: 03.02.99

RAS: 8.81

2021 PFF grade: 47 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 78

PFF receiving grade: 32

PFF pass blocking: 24

YCO/A: 53

Team run block rank: 69 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 77

2021 zone runs: 83

Comp: Kylin Hill

Pacheco scouting report

21. Zonovan Knight | North Carolina State | 5107/209

RAS: 5.75

2021 PFF grade: 53 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 12

PFF receiving grade: 28

PFF pass blocking: 28

YCO/A: 28

Team run block rank: 31 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 36

2021 zone runs: 103

Comp: Khalil Herbert

Knight scouting report

22. Hassan Haskins | Michigan | 6017/227

DOB: 11.26.99

RAS: N/A

2021 PFF grade: 2 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 45

PFF receiving grade: 15

PFF pass blocking: 17

YCO/A: 45

Team run block rank: 18 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 186

2021 zone runs: 83

Comp: Gus Edwards

Haskins scouting report

23. Kennedy Brooks | Oklahoma | 5105/209

DOB: 10.08.98

RAS: 5.9

2021 PFF grade: 8 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 8

PFF receiving grade: 71

PFF pass blocking: 46

YCO/A: 9

Team run block rank: 13 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 93

2021 zone runs: 103

Comp: Bilal Powell

Brooks scouting report

24. Max Borghi | Washington State | 5093/210

DOB: 04.23.99

RAS: 7.46

2021 PFF grade: 9 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 18

PFF receiving grade: 52

PFF pass blocking: 27

YCO/A: 29

Team run block rank: 66 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 66

2021 zone runs: 74

Comp: Eno Benjamin

Borghi scouting report

25. Ty Chandler | North Carolina | 5112/203

DOB: 05.12.98

RAS: 8.82

2021 PFF grade: 17 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 19

PFF receiving grade: 48

PFF pass blocking: 37

YCO/A: 13

Team run block rank: 26 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 76

2021 zone runs: 96

Comp: Xavier Jones

Chandler scouting report

26. ZaQuandre White | South Carolina | 6001/215

DOB: 12.21.98

RAS: 4.03

2021 PFF grade: 25 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 2

PFF receiving grade: 18

PFF pass blocking: 55

YCO/A: 2

Team run block rank: 55 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 38

2021 zone runs: 47

Comp: TJ Yeldon

27. Snoop Conner | Mississippi | 5101/219

DOB: 08.01.00

RAS: 6.99

2021 PFF grade: 50 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 69

PFF receiving grade: 21

PFF pass blocking: 67

YCO/A: 68

Team run block rank: 29 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 51

2021 zone runs: 78

Comp: Alexander Mattison

28. Keaontay Ingram | USC | 5115/220

DOB: 10.26.99

RAS: N/A

2021 PFF grade: 11 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 28

PFF receiving grade: 41

PFF pass blocking: 74

YCO/A: 17

Team run block rank: 10 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 61

2021 zone runs: 89

Comp: Chris Ivory

29. Jashaun Corbin | Florida State | 5111/203

DOB: 08.20.00

RAS: N/A

2021 PFF grade: 51 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 35

PFF receiving grade: 42

PFF pass blocking: 14

YCO/A: 3

Team run block rank: 59

2021 gap runs: 100

2021 zone runs: 42

Comp: Deon Jackson

30. Sincere McCormick | UTSA | 5084/205

DOB: 09.10.00

RAS: 3.86

2021 PFF grade: 23 (out of 80)

Elusive rating: 71

PFF receiving grade: 50

PFF pass blocking: 22

YCO/A: 66

Team run block rank: 36 (out of 70)

2021 gap runs: 109

2021 zone runs: 185

Comp: Devin Singletary

Thor's recent NFL Draft work:

Coming Friday: Conclusion of RB rankings (Part 4)