2022 NFL draft: Ranking the QB prospects at the Senior Bowl

This week the NFL world will converge on Mobile, Alabama to get a close look at many of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this means getting a close look at nearly all of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback is a top offseason need. Except for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who is an underclassman, all the big names are here. Here’s how we rank them for the Steelers.

1-Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In a draft without a truly elite prospect, Kenny Pickett is the closest thing the Steelers could get.

2-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder isn’t the most polished passer but his athleticism is rare.

3-Sam Howell, North Carolina

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Howell is a little undersized but makes up for it with a strong arm and escapability.

4-Malik Willis, Liberty

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty’s Malik Willis is the guy who can help his stock the most with a strong week of practice after a down season.

5-Carson Strong, Nevada

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada’s Carson Strong is a smart developmental guy with a lively arm and lots of confidence.

6-Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Bailey Zappe was one of the most productive quarterbacks in all of college football last season at Western Kentucky.

