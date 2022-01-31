2022 NFL draft: Ranking the QB prospects at the Senior Bowl
This week the NFL world will converge on Mobile, Alabama to get a close look at many of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft at the Senior Bowl. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this means getting a close look at nearly all of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback is a top offseason need. Except for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who is an underclassman, all the big names are here. Here’s how we rank them for the Steelers.
1-Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In a draft without a truly elite prospect, Kenny Pickett is the closest thing the Steelers could get.
2-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder isn’t the most polished passer but his athleticism is rare.
3-Sam Howell, North Carolina
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Howell is a little undersized but makes up for it with a strong arm and escapability.
4-Malik Willis, Liberty
Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty’s Malik Willis is the guy who can help his stock the most with a strong week of practice after a down season.
5-Carson Strong, Nevada
David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports
Nevada’s Carson Strong is a smart developmental guy with a lively arm and lots of confidence.
6-Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Bailey Zappe was one of the most productive quarterbacks in all of college football last season at Western Kentucky.
