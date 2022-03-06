2022 NFL draft: Ranking the 6 best DT from the NFL scouting combine

Associated Press

Former University of Georgia D-lineman Jordan Davis said that despite all the star power boasted by the Bulldogs last season, “we wanted to call ourselves a no-name defense." Eight members of that domineering defense are attending the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, and at least half of them are expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft next month. This group features Davis, D-tackle Devonte Wyatt, edge rusher Travon Walker, linebacker Nakobe Dean and maybe even linebacker Quay Walker, who could sneak into the first round with a good combine showing.