2022 NFL draft: Ranking the 6 best DT from the NFL scouting combine

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
If there is one positional unit on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that could be helped most by a strong NFL draft, it is the defensive line. There’s no guarantee Stephon Tuitt will return and it’s doubtful Tyson Alualu is going to be the player he was before the injury. Pittsburgh would be wise to invest in the future of the position and several guys at the scouting combine really stood out.

1-Jordan Davis, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6

341 pounds

4.78 40 yard dash

2-Travis Jones, UConn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4

326 pounds

4.92 40 yard dash

3-Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-3

304 pounds

4.77 40 yard dash

4-Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

6-foot-4

290 pounds

4.89 40 yard dash

5-Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-4

297 pounds

5.00 40 yard dash

6-Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6

316 pounds

