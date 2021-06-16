2022 NFL Draft QB rankings: Part 2

If you missed Part 1, covering QB8-10, catch up here.

7. Tyler Shough | Texas Tech | 6'5/221

9. Desmond Ridder | Cincinnati | 6’4/215

8. JT Daniels | Georgia | 6’3/210

Michael Penix Jr. | Indiana | 6’3/218

Jayden Daniels | Arizona State | 6’3/185

Brock Purdy | Iowa State | 6’1/212

D’Eriq King | Miami | 5’11/185

Dillon Gabriel | UCF | 6’0/186

Grayson McCall | Coastal Carolina | 6’3/200

Emory Jones | Florida | 6’2/210

Tanner Morgan | Minnesota | 6’2/215

Sean Clifford | Penn State | 6’2/220

Bo Nix | Auburn | 6’3/214

7. Tyler Shough | Texas Tech | 6’5/221

Shough was a top-100 overall recruit in the 2018 class. He redshirted a season, backed up Justin Herbert for another, and stepped into the starting role in 2020. Shough looked like a potential future R1 pick through three starts, averaging 10.2 YPA with a 89.3 QBR and an 8/2 TD/INT ratio during Oregon’s 3-0 start, per ESPN.

But he trailed off badly down the stretch, dipping to 8.5 YPA with a 50.9 QBR and a 5/4 TD/INT ratio during a 1-3 finish. Oregon didn't seem to trust Shough's grasp of new OC Joe Moorhead's offense. The Ducks had a very quick leash with him, with Shough getting benched in the last two games for Boston College grad transfer Anthony Brown.

Shough quietly transferred to Texas Tech over the offseason. Showed maturity in not venting frustration to the media about Oregon's staff on the way out. It appears moving on was best for all parties: Texas Tech coaches have been raving about Shough since his arrival in Lubbock.

Red Raiders HC Matt Wells, the former Utah State HC who developed Jordan Love, recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm that he wouldn’t be surprised if Shough was one-and-done at Tech. “He might play two years here, he might play one,” Wells said. "If he plays one, Texas Tech had a really, really good year. I am good if he plays one and he’s done. He’s better in the building than I thought. He came fairly highly advertised, but he’s better in the building than I realized. Comes early, stays late. Football junkie. Three months he’s been here? He’s shown tremendous leadership. The dudes love him.”

Shough has an ideal frame NFL frame. Really solid athlete, reminiscent of Justin Herbert as a big kid with wheels. Last year, taking out sacks, Shough averaged 5.9 yards on his carries. When Shough is locked in, he presents a puzzle, because he stresses defenses horizontally with his arm and legs (Oregon uses a sideline-to-sideline passing game) and vertically with long balls.

"I think I bring the ability to take shots down field, put the ball in play with my arm and then also make plays with my feet," Shough said March 22. "It's definitely not something I'm looking to do first, but I feel like this past year I've definitely grown in that aspect as far as extending plays and moving the ball down field."

Shough has a really, really big arm. No problem pushing it 60 yards downfield with plenty of air under it. He can generate serious RPMs when he needs to fit balls into tight spaces. Strength and accuracy to hit sideline quick-outs will appeal to NFL.

Last year, Shough was solid in the screen game, superb in the deep-passing game, and a big value-added proposition as a runner. Those three defensive-stressors should have opened up extra spacing for Shough to work short/middle/intermediate, but Shough struggled mightily in those areas.

Shough posted a 49.6 PFF passing grade 0-9 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and a 53.1 PFF passing grade 10-19 beyond the LOS. It would be easy to pawn Shough off as a screen/deep-shot guy. But there are more examples of Shough going through progressions and working down to secondary targets than Carson Strong and Sam Howell (two prospects we will discuss later in the series) simply because of the construction of Oregon’s offense.

Most of Strong and Howell's home run balls were dialed up on pre-snap reads. Here's a flash of Shough creating one with his feet and vision. This is where you start to dream on his potential, the arm and athleticism combination.

Shough is arguably the class’ best scrambler when under duress. But it's fair to say he's overly reliant on his legs in these situations (despite what his above quote would have you believe). Shough's accuracy falls precipitously in muddy pockets, and I think he knows it. The scrambling plays at the college level, but to be an NFL starter he's going to have to improve as a thrower with heat in his face.

Shough’s accuracy under pressure isn’t aided by his release, which is on the slower side. Shough is an over-the-top thrower with some loop action, like a fireballer in baseball. He also has an unfortunate tic of sometimes sneaking an extra step or shuffle into his throw setup, adding time on that end of it as well. And, again like a baseball thrower, Shough likes to end throws with all of his weight forward. In especially tight quarters, that can lead to narrow-base, short-arm, no-chance throws.

Doesn't have intuitive third-eye field sense yet. Very much trusts his eyes, but can be deceived by them. Particularly because he has a tendency to lose track of things happening outside his field-of-vision. I noticed on throws to secondary and tertiary receivers that Shough would miss (or forget about) linebackers or safeties sitting in zone when throwing to the other side of the field. He had instances of failing to recognize wide-open targets. In general, the more straightforward defenses makes it for Shough, the quicker he parses the situation and the better he plays.

Watching Shough’s tape wasn’t too dissimilar to watching Davis Mills’ -- another gifted thrower whose mainframe would fry every now and again, leading to a what-the-heck-did-you-think-you-were-seeing-out-there? throw. But whereas Stanford stuck with Mills, Oregon planted Shough on the bench in the second half of the 34-17 Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State, going with Anthony Brown instead. I think the Ducks will come to regret losing Shough over this.

Shough is a really good fit in new Texas Tech OC Sonny Cumbie's offense. We haven’t gotten a ton of exposure to Shough yet -- just five career starts -- but that’s about to change in Cumbie’s pass-happy Air Raid. Cumbie is well-equipped to polish Shough's neophyte pocket game. Last season I saw a quarterback that was fairly stationary before throwing, who could invite pressure by not manipulating the pocket; if the pressure became too much, that's when he bolted.

Shough is a good athlete with good feet, there's no reason he can't greatly improve his short-area maneuverability and overall footwork in the pocket. This would be of huge service to his passing, as it would offer him more clean passing platforms (you'll recall his accuracy craters throwing under pressure).

6. Kedon Slovis | USC | 6'3/205

Like QB1 Spencer Rattler, Slovis played prep ball in Arizona. Slovis' high school coach was NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Under-billed by recruiting services as a three-star in the class of 2019, Slovis signed with USC, joining a depth chart full of former four- and five-star signal-callers. He enrolled early and won the QB2 job in spring camp over older, more ballyhooed options.

Slovis introduced himself to the college football world early that season, entering for an injured JT Daniels in Week 1. Slovis would go on to start the rest of the season and break Andrew Luck’s single-season Pac-12 record with a 71.9% completion percentage.

Slovis threw for 3,502 yards with a 30/9 TD/INT ratio on 8.9 YPA. An elbow injury suffered in the Holiday Bowl when Slovis' arm was hit mid-throw by Iowa DE A.J. Espensa was a minor footnote (seemed like it at the time, anyway) to a stellar debut campaign (Iowa was leading 28-24 when Slovis got hurt -- USC didn't score again and lost 49-24).

But that injury turned into a larger talking point last fall due to Slovis’ regression in 2020. Across six games, Slovis completed 67.0% of his passes for 7.3 YPA and a 17/7 TD/INT ration. The program's story is that Slovis struggled in part due to a slow recovery from the elbow injury. Slovis blamed mechanical issues, and not the injury, when asked for an explanation in November. Slovis’ explanation in late-March changed a bit:

"I think that was kind of the main takeaway from that elbow injury, it wasn't necessarily injury in general. But just coming back from it and I think, you know, whenever you come back from any injury you kind of establish your health and your confidence in it," Slovis said. "And I think more than anything, confidence is everything, you know, you can come out and even if you're not 100 percent, if you have confidence in something or an injury, you're gonna play better, so I think that more important than anything."

Slovis is a bouncy pocket-passer with functional mobility. He’ll squirt for scramble yards, that’s about it. Slovis is an average athlete with mediocre arm strength. His calling cares are accuracy, placement and touch. These typically flash from clean pockets, where he facilitates YAC opportunities by hitting pass-catchers in stride.

Of my top-10 2022 draft-eligible quarterbacks, Slovis finished behind only Carson Strong last year with a 79.7% adjusted accuracy rate, per PFF. Slovis completed a tops-in-class 86.4% of his passes 0-9 yards past the LOS with a 90.2 PFF passing grade on those throws, his best in any sector by over 10 points.

Working with WR Michael Pittman on the outside in 2019 as a true freshman in USC's Air Raid offense gave Slovis ample advantageous one-on-one deep-shot opportunities. This may have given us a false sense of Slovis' ability to win downfield.

Slovis’ long-balls lack oomph, requiring him to put extra air under balls that feather up and die. Last season, as he struggled to complete downfield passes, Slovis put even more effort into such throws, and they started to wobble more along their journey.

Defenses aren't concerned with Slovis' legs. So if Slovis can't stress defenses vertically, spacing can quickly become an issue -- particularly when defenses start daring Slovis to throw it deep, as started to happen last year. Defenses started dropping more into coverage and flooding the intermediate sector with more defenders to take away the most dangerous part of Slovis' game.

Slovis regressed from a 92.9 PFF intermediate passing grade in 2019 to a 78.9 intermediate passing grade last year. When Slovis is on, and he has weapons around him, he can move the ball against such defensive machinations. A good example of this being his freshman year against Notre Dame’s top-10 defense on October 12, 2019.

This was an especially difficult assignment: Slovis was returning from a concussion he’d suffered three weeks prior -- the Trojans had fallen to 3-2 in his absence.

Notre Dame, unafraid of getting beat by the Trojans’ running backs, switched between three- and four-man fronts and dropped eight into coverage throughout the game. Slovis was at times flustered in the first half by the lack of spacing, and he ran out of time to throw several times, taking three sacks and four other pressures.

The Trojans trailed 20-3 early in the third quarter. To that point, the Irish defense had given up only three passing TD through five-and-a-half games. Slovis was a different quarterback after intermission, going 14-of-18 for 181 yards and two TD to rally the Trojans back to within a field goal in an eventual 30-27 loss.

It’s stretches like that where Kedon Slovis appears to be a future NFL starting quarterback. We just didn’t see it enough in 2020. Was it his slow-to-heal shoulder? Was it losing Pittman? Was it defensive adjustments? Or was it regression? Was the 2020 Kedon Slovis simply closer to who he actually is than his 2019 season suggested he could become?

One key metric to track in 2021 is Slovis’ work under pressure. One thing that concerns me about him is that, for a pocket-passer lacking a howitzer and offering limited rushing utility, Slovis isn’t very effective throwing under pressure.

In 2019 and 2020, PFF graded Slovis 90.8 and 90.4, respectively, in clean pockets. His PFF grades under pressure in 2019-2020: 40.6 and 52.2. Curiously, and perhaps tellingly, based on our narrative of the missing deep balls in 2020, his method for struggling under pressure changed between the campaigns.

As a freshman in 2019, Slovis was aggressive under heat, willing to throw it up downfield into one-on-one coverage. He posted a 72.2% adjusted accuracy percentage on 12.2 aDOT over 90 attempts, a high on-target rate for that level of aggression. But Slovis’ percentage of turnover-worthy play rate (as charted by PFF) also more than quadrupled as compared to throws from clean pockets.

In 2020, his adjusted accuracy under pressure improved to 76.5%, but that's deceiving, as it came via less aggressive throws (9.6 aDOT). Slovis slashed his turnover-worthy play rate from 10.2% in 2019 to 5.2% in 2020, but his big-time throw rate fell accordingly. He simply became more conservative on money downs.

Slovis’ most-recent game was also his highest-profile example of wilting. In the Pac-12 championship, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux turned USC LT Alijah Vera-Tucker into a turnstyle. Slovis melted down, throwing three interceptions while completing a career-low 53.8% of his passes.

Can Slovis beat defenses deep like he did in 2019 with Pittman? This year’s receiving corps loses Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, but Drake London and Bru McCoy appear ready to emerge as stars, and USC brought in another potential future NFL receiver in Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon.

If he fails to win downfield again, Slovis would present to the NFL as an average athlete with a middling arm and good accuracy. Unless you're Drew Brees, it’s hard to succeed in the modern NFL this way. Just ask Josh Rosen, a quarterback Slovis shares some stylistic similarities with.

It's spooky how similarly Rosen’s PFF grades by collegiate season throwing from clean pockets versus under pressure (90.7/57.7, 85.2/59.7, 90.5/59.3) compare to Slovis' first two seasons (90.8/40.4, 90.4/52.2).

Both players were/are really good in the intermediate area. Rosen was better in the deep part of the field. And though no great shakes under pressure, Rosen's worst season in that metric was better than Slovis' best so far. Rosen failed to make big developmental leaps year-to-year in college. From that perspective, Slovis' Year 2 regression further alarms.

Another unfortunate Rosen parallel: Durability concerns. Slovis suffered a shoulder injury in the Pac-12 title game loss to Oregon, the second-straight year he’s suffered an injury in the Trojans’ last game. Slovis underwent offseason surgery to correct the issue and is said to be 100-percent heading into summer camp.

Helton said Slovis gained weight in the offseason, presumably with an eye on improving durability. Following the throwing-arm injuries, one of which apparently lingered for a year, and a concussion in 2019 that knocked him out for multiple games, Slovis needs to prove to the NFL that he can stay healthy and win down the field in 2021.