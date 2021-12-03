2022 NFL draft: Prospects to watch during conference championship weekend

College football’s conference championship weekend is here, which will go a long way in determining which four teams make the College Football Playoff and provide an opportunity for some 2022 NFL draft-bound prospects to shine.

The Bears are without a first-round pick this year after trading it to the Giants to move up to No. 11 and selected quarterback Justin Fields. But with Chicago’s struggling record, they’re sure to be in a prime position on Day 2.

Some of the names on this list will be long gone by the time the Bears’ second-round pick rolls around, but there’s still a ton of talent to watch this weekend.

Here’s a look at some prospects fans should keep an eye on heading into conference championship weekend:

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah (Friday, 7 p.m. CT, ABC)

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

S Verone McKinley III, Oregon

The first game of conference championship weekend will feature one of college football’s top prospects in Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who’s the early, presumed No. 1 selection in the draft. Thibodeaux has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, all that while battling a sprained ankle suffered earlier this season. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has benefitted from a strong senior campaign, where his instincts and ability to fly all over the field are reasons why he’s expected to be the first linebacker off the board. Oregon safety Verone McKinley has been one of the top defensive players in the Pac-12 and should garner attention.

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, ABC)

AP Photo/Jerry Larson

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

RB Abram Smith, Baylor

S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

This isn’t a game that features a wealth of NFL draft prospects, but there are definitely some players worth keeping an eye out for, particularly on the Baylor side of things. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre has excellent speed and quickness, is a strong tackler and is a smart defender. Running back Abram Smith, a converted linebacker, has enjoyed a breakout season for Baylor. Smith is a physical runner and has been difficult for opposing defenders to bring down. Linebacker Terrel Bernard has been a big contributor to the success of Baylor’s run defense. Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been productive during the last three seasons, racking up 10 interceptions.

Story continues

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama (Saturday, 3 p.m. CT, CBS)

USA Today Sports

NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL Evan Neal, Alabama : LT, top offensive line prospect

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

This matchup between Georgia and Alabama is chock full of 2022 draft prospects on both sides of the ball. Bulldogs receiver George Pickens has been battling back from a torn ACL in the spring, but he made his return last week and is one of the top wideouts to watch. George nose tackle Jordan Davis, a projected first-round selection, is an imposing defender and has been a key contributor in all four seasons with the Bulldogs. Alabama left tackle Evan Neal is widely considered a top offensive line prospect in this year’s draft and could even be a top-five pick. Receiver Jameson Williams, who transferred from Ohio State, has been a dangerous threat downfield for Alabama this season. But he’ll face a challenge against this talented Georgia secondary.

AAC Championship: Houston vs. Cincinnati (Saturday, 3 p.m. CT, ABC)

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

CB Marcus Jones, Houston

DL Logan Hall, Houston

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

This game isn’t quite the Georgia-Alabama spectacle of prospects, but there are a handful of players to keep an eye on. Houston cornerback Marcus Jones might be on the small size, but he certainly doesn’t play like it. Jones’ value lies in his versatility, where he’s not only contributed as a cornerback but is a key special teams contributor. Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall has seen his stock rise this season. Hall is a physical player both on the edge and interior. Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner is a true lockdown corner, where teams haven’t dared test him much. He has yet to give up a touchdown during his three seasons in Cincinnati. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is an athletic prospect with a strong arm and good leadership, but he does need to be more consistent with his accuracy.

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa (Saturday, 7 p.m. CT, FOX)

USA Today Sports

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

DB Daxton Hill, Michigan

LB Josh Rosh, Michigan

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

EDGE Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa

CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Michigan boasts two of college football’s best pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Hutchinson, known for his power, is in the conversation for the Heisman, an award that’s only been one by a defensive player one other time — former Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson. Hutchinson has even been discussed as the potential No. 1 pick. Ojabo has been one of the breakout players this season in college football, where his bend, speed and athleticism have been on display. But the Wolverines also boast some other defensive standouts in linebacker Josh Ross and defensive back Daxton Hill, who are all bound for the NFL. Center Tyler Linderbaum is the strength of Iowa’s offensive line, where his strength and awareness as an interior blocker has been impressive. Linderbaum has the potential to be an immediate contributor in the NFL.

ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (Saturday, 7 p.m. CT, ABC)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

WR Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

As Pittsburgh and Wake Forest face off, all eyes will be on Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has established himself as the breakout quarterback of this 2022 class. While Pickett gained steam early, he’s since come down to earth over the last few weeks. Still, he has played good football this season, where he’s been hailed for his accuracy, decision-making and arm strength. On the opposite side of things, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman is one quarterback prospect who has started to generate some buzz. Hartman, a redshirt sophomore, can ultimately choose to declare for the draft or remain with Wake Forest for another season.

[listicle id=490516]

1

1