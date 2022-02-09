2022 NFL draft prospects: Florida OT Jean Delance

The 49ers could certainly look to bolster their offensive line depth with their bevy of mid-round picks in this year’s draft. One player that surfaced in reports from the East-West Shrine Bowl is Florida offensive tackle Jean Delance. He cited the 49ers as one of the teams he had a strong meeting with at the Shrine Bowl per Draft Wire’s Justin Melo.

Delance measured in at 6-4, 296 pounds, which isn’t great size for an NFL offensive tackle. He does bring good athleticism though which plays well in the 49ers’ run game.

He was a full-time starter for the Gators during his last three seasons. Delance started his final 37 games, including the last 24 of those at right tackle, although he also saw some time inside during his redshirt-sophomore season.

The 49ers took Jaylon Moore in the fifth round of last year’s draft in hopes of converting him to guard, but he wound up sticking as a swing tackle. The same happened with 2020 fifth-round pick Colton McKivitz. They need some help on the interior and players like Delance who are athletic enough to make that move should be on San Francisco’s radar in this year’s draft.

List