The Guardian

The tiny New Jersey university shocked some of the biggest teams at this year’s NCAA tournament. The effects are still being felt a month later Saint Peter's players celebrate after their historic victory over Purdue at this year’s NCAA tournament. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images Take it from the president at Saint Peter’s himself: Life has not quite returned to normal at the tiny Jersey City university, whose basketball team stunned the sports world in March by becoming the first No 15 s