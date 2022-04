Time

Adapted from former Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s 2021 book , the show chronicles the rise and fall of one of the most shocking instances of police corruption in Baltimore’s history. The miniseries, co-created by The Wire‘s David Simon and George Pelecanos, follows a special unit, known as the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), which was assembled in 2007 to remove guns and violent criminals from the streets of Baltimore. Instead of getting rid of crime, police officers in the GTTF engaged in it, against the communities they were supposed to serve.