2022 NFL Draft Profile: San Diego State RB Greg Bell

The hard-charging Aztecs running back takes his skills to the NFL. How does he measure up in this year’s class at the position?

Good luck if you get in Greg Bell’s way.

Greg Bell is a graduate transfer from San Diego State who played 25 career D1 games. He was a three-star junior college running back prospect, #26 nationally in 2018, according to 247Sports. He first played two years at Arizona Western Community College, where he ran for 2,404 yards and 18 TDs, before entering the FBS level at Nebraska.

In 2018, he only played four games for the Cornhuskers, running for a total of 173 yards before transferring to San Diego State. Bell sat out during 2019 in accordance with transfer rules.

He made an immediate impact in 2020 with a second-team all-Mountain West nomination and six touchdowns, in a campaign interrupted by injuries and shortened by COVID-19. Bell saw his path to the NFL Combine delayed by a serious eye injury that he has since overcome to restore 20-20 vision.

The following year, he played a full and recorded 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns on 250 carries. However, Bell also managed six fumbles.

Greg Bell is a true borderline roster prospect for an NFL team. He’ll need to continue improving on his all-around game, particularly as a pass catcher, to get playing time opportunities.

However, he’s also resilient and a dedicated worker and carries a strong mentality with him in San Diego State’s outside zone attack. Bell runs with good field vision, power and courageous determination.

Measurables

Height – 5′ 11 3/8″

Weight – 201 pounds

40-yard time – 4.61 seconds

10-yard split time – 1.59 seconds

Arm length – 31″

Hand size – 9 3/8″

Wingspan – 74″

Vertical jump – 31″

Broad jump – 10′ (120″)

Shuttle time – 4.32 seconds

3-cone drill time – 7.17 seconds

Bench press – 17 reps

Highlights

Strengths

Bell was highly productive during 2021 after overcoming injuries.

Bell reads and processes defensive fronts quickly.

Bell has adequate decisiveness and pace to the corner.

Bell has foot quickness to press the line and cut back sharply.

Bell has enough burst and speed to beat linebackers to the edge, showing better straight-line speed than expected.

Bell has quick feet with good vision to pick through defenses. He has sure hands and excellent body control.

He’s a reliable receiver.

Weaknesses

Bell needs more size and bulk to be a true power back.

Ball security left something to be desired in 2021.

Bell exhibits just below average power to break tackles and to move piles.

Bell frequently tries for the big play, losing yards occasionally.

Bell is not highly explosive.

NFL Comparison

Mark Ingram

Draft Prediction

Greg Bell will likely end up as a Top Priority Undrafted Free Agent.

He’ll get his crack at the NFL.

