2022 NFL Draft Profile: San Diego State P/K Matt Araiza

The Aztecs’ “Punt God” gained a national following for his record-setting exploits last season. How high is his ceiling at the NFL level?

Matt Araiza is an NCAA punting G.O.A.T.

Punters are an often-overlooked asset on a football squad. San Diego State punter / kicker Matt Araiza has been frequently referenced as the most talented punt prospect in recent history.

But that’s only half-true: Araiza is statistically the most talented punt prospect of all time.

As Matt Araiza prepares to break positional norms in the 2022 NFL Draft class, his talents as a punter can be traced back to his roots at Rancho Bernardo High in San Diego. Between high school punting and a love of soccer, he developed a “leg of steel” that was easily the most powerful in college football this last season and beyond.

Araiza set a number of ALL-TIME records in this past season, and the lefty has shown that punters can be tough as nails to boot.

Review of Records Matt Araiza Has Broken:

Araiza set a new all-time Football Bowl Subdivision record for yards per punt averaging 51.19 yards per punt, passing Texas A&M Brayden Mann’s all-time record of 50.98

Araiza shattered the all-time record of (32) 50+yard punts in a single season, by achieving 39.

Araiza broke the all-time record for 60+ yard punts in a single season by achieving 18.

Araiza managed six punts over 70 yards, and two in excess of 80 yards.

Araiza had the season long punt of 86 yards against San Jose State.

Araiza was this year’s Ray Guy Award winner, and after Marshall Faulk was denied the Heisman Trophy as well as the Doak Walker Award (twice) Matt Araiza became the first Aztec to win a national college football award.

So what’s his potential in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s take a look.

In the past 22 years, there have been several third round selections for punters. John Stark from FSU made it into the second round, way back in 1982. Ray Guy, for whom the punting award is named was a FIRST round draft pick in 1973.

A legitimate question is: can Matt Araiza also be selected in the first round? He had an excellent showing in the combine, punting with stunning accuracy, before impressing attendees with his sprinting.

Araiza doesn’t just punt, though. He was THE place kicker and the field goal point man for the Aztecs as well. Araiza has incredible poise, and does not lose his cool. In addition, Araiza was, for much of the season in 202l, leading special teams in tackles.

In the case that his placekicks were returned, which was the exception- not the rule- he had an uncanny knack for then taking down the receiver, thanks in part to his high school track skills.

Measurables (taken from Dane Brugler and Draft Scout)

Height – 6′ and 1 1/8″

Weight – 200 pounds

40-yard time – 4.68 seconds

10-yard split time – 1.61 seconds

Arm length – 30 1/2″

Hand size – 9 1/2″

Wingspan – 73 1/8″

Vertical jump – 32″

Broad jump – 10′ and 1″ (or 121″)

Highlights

Strengths

Araiza can literally “flip the field.” This is no better illustrated than noting that he achieved TWO 80+ yard punts. These were certified piss missiles not to be confused with lucky bounces and rolls.

Averaging 51.19 yards per punt, Araiza is the all-time single season average punt distance leader. He is also highly accurate as a punter.

Weaknesses

As a FG kicker, his completion percentage went down each college season. In 2019, he made 84.6% of his kicks. In 2020, he dialed in 71.4%, and in 2021, he achieved 64.3%. This might have been due to a tendency for Coach Hoke to have him go for many 45-55 yarders in the latter seasons.

Araiza’s leg strength is remarkable, however he will need to cut down on the power in certain instances to further achieve NFL success.

NFL Comparison

Ray Guy? Araiza is one of a kind, hence the nicknames “Anomaly” and “Punt God.”

Draft Prediction

Matt Araiza is a certifiable weapon. This is understood by several NFL football squads. He has become a hot item on many programs’ radars, chiefly the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick has a notable fixation on left-footed kickers.

Araiza will be selected early on Day Two- if not late Day One.