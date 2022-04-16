2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nevada TE Cole Turner

Cole Turner is a passing catching tight end who produced his share of big plays in Nevada’s offense. Can he do the same in the NFL?

Contact/Follow @BrandonGBlake & @MWCwire

TE Cole Turner Looking To Be An Impact Tight End in The NFL

In the last two seasons, the Nevada Wolf Pack offense was one of the more explosive offenses in the Mountain West. One of the factors in making the Wolf Pack offense so dynamic was tight end Cole Turner.

Turner, who switched from wide receiver to tight end back in 2020, became one of the primary weapons for the Wolf Pack passing attack alongside Romeo Doubs. Turner’s six-foot-six frame and athleticism, made him a big target for Wolf Pack QB Carson Strong to throw to deep or throw to in intermediate areas.

During his 2021 season, Turner caught 62 passes for 677 receiving yards while leading all Mountain West tight ends with 10 touchdown receptions. For his career, Turner caught 111 passes for 1,286 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Turner has shown that he can be a big target at the college level, but the question is can he be a complete tight end at the NFL level.

Measurables (taken from DraftScout.com)

Height- 6’and 6”

Weight- 240 lbs

40-yard time- 4.76

10-yard split time-1.62

Arm length- 33 ⅛”

Hand size- 9 ⅞”

Wingspan- 79 ⅜”

Vertical Jump: 27

Broad Jump- 10’00

Shuttle Time- 4.41

Three Cone Drill- 7.06

Bench Press- 17

Highlights

Strengths

Turner is a big, physical target who has good straight line speed and good body control. Turner also possesses great agility which can be seen when he is used as a red zone target catching fade routes. Turner has a great ability to be effective when he is flexed out as a third wide receiver and can use his size and physicality to make the catch.

Turner can play not only as a detached tight end who splits out as a third WR but also as an H-back and as an in-line tight end in the running game. No matter where Turner lines up, he has shown an ability to catch the ball and be a dynamic force in the passing game. Turner also possesses very good pass protection skills that can be utilized at the next level if and when he lines up as in-line tight end.

Story continues

Turner may not have elite speed but his speed is good enough to be a vertical deep threat option as well as a short and intermediate option. To go along with Turner’s speed, he has the capability to find the ball and adjust to the ball to make the catch. Turner also possesses a very good football IQ as he can recognize underneath coverages made by the defense and adjust his route in certain football scenarios.

Weaknesses

While Turner is listed at six foot six and 240 pounds, he needs to add bulk and strength to his narrow upper and lower body. Also due to his narrow upper body, Turner does struggle in run blocking and playing through contact against stronger defenders. Also in terms of blocking, Turner does not use his long arms to extend and block opposing defenders.

Turner does have a shallow route tree and at the pro level, he will need to have that route tree improved in order to be used in the offensive passing game. Turner also does not possess very good top end speed as it takes him a while to get going speed-wise after he starts his route.

While possessing soft hands and good ball skills, Turner can be inconsistent at catching and finishing contested passes. Combine that with Turner’s problem separating from defenders, this could be an issue for him and minimize his use in a passing offense. And due to his lanky frame Turner does not possess much value in special teams should he not be used much in the passing game.

NFL Comparison

Mike Gesicki

Draft Prediction

Cole Turner does possess a lot of good qualities and potential to be a part of a NFL passing offense. His height, good hands, solid speed and great athleticism will have NFL teams looking at Turner as part of a multiple tight end offense and a big red zone target.

However, Turner has some serious limitations that will concern NFL teams such as a lack of top end speed. Turner also lacks the upper and lower body strength to play through contact and to separate himself from opposing defenders. While Turner does do solid work in the pass blocking game, he is a liability in the run blocking game.

.Due to his poor body strength, inconsistencies catching passes in traffic and limited use in special teams, I predicted Turner will hear his name being called on Day 3 of the draft and being drafted between the fifth and seventh rounds.