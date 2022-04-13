2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs displayed talent, athleticism and big receiving numbers at Nevada, can he utilize his talents to be productive in the NFL?

A Talented WR Looks To Be A Valuable Player In The NFL

One of the more productive and explosive wide receivers in the last few seasons is former Nevada Wolf Pack WR Romeo Doubs. In his four seasons in Reno, Doubs was the top target for the Wolf Pack passing offense.

Doubs, who is from Los Angeles, led Nevada in receptions and yards in his final two seasons and in 2020, he led the Mountain West in receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions. Doubs athleticism, solid hands and explosiveness was one of the main reasons why Nevada was one of the more talented units in the Mountain West in the last few years.

Romeo Doubs’ talent and success on the field was rewarded with selections to the 2020 and 2021 All-Mountain West First Team on Offense. Now, Doubs is looking to be selected by a NFL team in the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30.

(*Activity that Doubs did not participate in during the ’22 NFL Combine)

Height- 6’ and 2”

Weight- 204lbs

40-yard time- N/A*

10-yard split time-N/A*

Arm length- 32 ⅞’’

Hand size- 10 ⅛’

Wingspan- 78 ⅛”

Vertical Jump: N/A*

Broad Jump- N/A*

Shuttle Time- N/A*

Three Cone Drill-N/A*

Bench Press- 13 reps

Highlights

Strengths

Doubs is such an explosive athlete that he uses his athleticism to be a dangerous vertical deep threat. Doubs also has quick feet and good hands and uses those traits to be one of the best pass catchers in the Mountain West in the last few years.

Doubs is also very good at accumulating yards after the catch and he uses his good frame (6-foot 2, 200lbs) to shed tacklers.

Doubs also provides value in the punt return game, where he can use his speed and athleticism to return punts and put the offense in a good position to score.

Weaknesses

Doubs ,while possessing good hands, has an issue with securing the ball with his hands and must get better at catching the ball with his hands and not his body.

Doubs does not possess a strong set of hands and that will pose a problem in the NFL especially when Doubs tries to catch passes in traffic against defensive backs.

Doubs will need to work to get his hands stronger in order to be able to catch passes through contact and work to avoid dropping passes. If Doubs can improve on these weaknesses, then he can be a major contributor in the NFL no matter which team drafts him.

NFL Comparison

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Draft Prediction

Romeo Doubs has the speed, talent and athleticism to play in the NFL. Doubs has shown he can contribute to an offense based on his production during his time playing for Nevada. However, Doubs does have problems dealing with a lack of strong hands and his issues with drops will cause teams to drop Doubs on their draft boards.

Combined with the fact that this draft class is loaded with talented wide receivers coming out of college, Doubs will have to wait a while to be drafted by a NFL team

Doubs certainly has the tools and the body to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Doubs selection in the draft will more than likely happen on day two of the draft most likely in the third round.

