2022 NFL Draft Profile: Colorado State P Ryan Stonehouse

The Rams’ record-setting punter is looking to hear his name called at this year’s NFL Draft. What might teams see in what he’s done?

A potential game changer… under the radar?

It’s one thing to be the best at something for a season and another to be the best at it among everyone who’s ever done it as a career.

The Mountain West had a punt god last year, sure, but Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse has been booming kicks that flip the field for a good long while now. A graduate of California high school powerhouse Mater Dei, Stonehouse saw the field right away as a true freshman in 2017 and became an instant hit in a conference full of crack specialists. He averaged 45.9 yards per punt that year and nabbed the first of three first-team all-Mountain West nods, the first punter in the conference to do that.

From there, he’d go on to average over 50 yards per punt in 2021 and blow away the FBS career record with 47.8 YPP over five total seasons. Strangely, though, the conversation about his chances to be selected in the NFL Draft has been muted, so the big question is… well, what gives?

Measurables (taken from Dane Brugler)

Height – 5′ and 9 1/2″

Weight – 193 pounds

Arm length – 30″

Hand size – 9 1/2″

Wingspan – 72 3/4″

Highlights

Strengths

The career record grabs the headlines, but Stonehouse made both power and placement a habit: Among 244 punts, 106 (43.4%) went for more than 50 yards and 90 (36.9%) pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line. By contrast, only 32 punts (13.1%) went for a touchback.

And if you were wondering whether the distance he accrued was a product of kicking at elevation, consider that Stonehouse averaged 47.5 yards per punt away from Fort Collins.

Weaknesses

While it may not be a weakness in the traditional sense, one thing that war rooms will probably mull over is that Stonehouse’s technique for getting his kicks away is a unique one, so there may be a decision to make about whether to refine it or overhaul it completely.

Compared to the other punters prospects in this year’s class, Stonehouse is also the only one who measured in at under six feet.

Player Comparison

Andy Lee

Draft Prediction

From here, it seems crazy to me that some draft analysts are talking about Matt Araiza as a potential top-100 pick when Stonehouse did what Araiza accomplished and then some for years. I think he makes the cut as a draft selection, and I think he’s picked in the sixth round on Day 3.

