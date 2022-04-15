2022 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

The standout Broncos receiver did a little bit of everything in his college career, but what will NFL teams value most?

Contact/Follow @erik_smiley54 & @MWCwire

Will this Boise State wide receiver get drafted?

To the delight of defenses across the Mountain West, Khalil Shakir has elected not to utilize his extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

After seeing the field sparingly his freshman year, thanks to Sean Modster and A.J. Richardson, Shakir has been filling the highlight reels and, to steal a basketball term, posterizing defenders with one spectacular play after another. Shakir saved his best work for his senior season, collecting 98 touches for 1,247 yards from scrimmage. He won’t leave with his name all over the Bronco record book, but he definitely made his mark on the program.

Measurables (from Mockdraftable)

Highlights

Strengths

Shakir has the ability to create with the ball in his hands. He can return, run screens and sweeps, and can create after the catch. He also displays excellent body control and field awareness in traffic and when trying to make contested catches. After being tagged as “quick but not fast” before the combine, Shakir’s 4.43-second 40-yards dash put that to rest, showing he has more than just “football speed.” Finally, he is a heads-up player who recognizes when a play has broken down and will work to get himself open in an area where the quarterback can get the ball to him.

Weaknesses

At 6’0” and 196 pounds, Shakir doesn’t have the size that some teams are really interested in, and he lacks the frame to put on weight without affecting his mobility. He can be crisper with his routes when he isn’t the primary target and has struggled at times getting off of press coverage.

One of his strengths is his speed, but it is only good speed. He lacks the top end, DeSean Jackson-like wheels to pull away from NFL cornerbacks.

NFL Comparison

Story continues

Antwaan Randle El

Draft Prediction

Most out there feel that Khalil Shakir is an early Day Two selection, a third- or fourth-round pick. With his knowledge, ability, and drive, it would not surprise to see him taken early in the third round. Although with a team like the Kansas City Chiefs needing to replace a smaller, shifty, versatile, but not as fast slot receiver, they could also use one of their second-round picks on him.

More NFL Draft!