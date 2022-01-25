2022 NFL Draft Profile: Arnold Ebiketie

As we continue breaking down the talent level of current Penn State 2022 NFL Draft prospects, we continue on the defensive side of the ball with Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

The Temple transfer did nothing but turn heads all season for both Penn State and draft analysts, and it’s clear why.

He has soared his way up draft boards and has even found is way into first-round mock drafts.

Let’s take a more in-depth look and break down the game of Nittany Lions 2022 NFL Draft prospect Arnold Ebiketie.

Strengths

If there is one trait that stands out with Ebiketie, it’s how active has become with his hands. This is a skill that is very crucial for a pass rusher at the next level. He has shown an ample amount of athleticism and upper body strength off the ball.

Ebiketie has lined up on various parts of the defense. He went up against a top-50 prospect in Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere this season and showed a lot of promise.

His speed and jab step off the ball is impressive. Ebiketie does play a bit high, but he does a nice job adjusting with his upper body power.

Ebiketie also has an impressive bend off the edge. Like several analysts have pointed out, he has elite speed while still being able to be extremely productive against his opponents.

Ebiketie is going to be a productive NFL starter for plenty of teams in need of a pass rusher.

Weaknesses

One thing that stands out for Ebiketie is that he plays high at times. As high as he plays, Ebiketie has still produced impressive numbers. However, if he can adapt to playing at a lower pad level, Ebiketie will be an even bigger force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

Another aspect of Ebiketie’s game that stands out is his vision in the run game. There are two games that standout.

The first one is against Iowa. Ebiketie showed off his speed and power, but he was also pushed around a good amount in the run game and struggled to adjust efficiently.

The second game was against Auburn and the same thing happened. Ebiketie struggled to adjust to where the play was going.

There are certainly flashes of Ebiketie in the run game, but there are also weaknesses that he will have some adapting to do at the next level.

Draft Projection

As mentioned, there are quite a few mock drafts out there that have Ebiketie being selected in the first round. He has been projected anywhere from the first round all the way to the third. However, as of right now, several analysts have Ebiketie projected to be an early second round pick. But, don’t be surprised if you see him make his way into the first round. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens selected former Penn State edge rusher Odafe Oweh with the 31st overall pick. Oweh was one of the most impressive defensive rookies this season behind yet another former Nittany Lion in Micah Parsons.

NFL Comparison

Bleacher Report compares Ebiketie to Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III. In terms of his body frame and length, this comparison does make sense. Throughout his time in the NFL, Landry has shown off his athletic ability on a team that has struggled to find depth at the edge rusher position.

Ebiketie has been one of the most impressive Penn State players this season, and his performance has skyrocketed his draft stock. He has the talent to be an impactful player on a team like perhaps the Titans or the Ravens, who have limited pass rush help and could use a guy like Ebiketie.

