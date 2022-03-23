2022 NFL draft: Potential Tyreek Hill replacements for the Chiefs

We have yet another blockbuster trade in the NFL, as the Kansas City Chiefs are sending All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including the No. 29 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Thankfully for Kansas City, this year’s draft class is loaded with talented pass-catchers, which should give them plenty of options to replace Hill with another explosive playmaker.

Now armed with the 29th and 30th picks in this year’s draft, here are a few receivers the Chiefs could target to replace Hill:

Christian Watson | North Dakota State

This is the guy. If the Chiefs want to find another big-play machine to replace Hill, they need to start with Watson, who has a rare combination of size, athleticism, explosiveness and length. Watson backed up his impressive film with one of the best performances of any player at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s got limitless potential, and would thrive in Kansas City’s high-flying offense.

Jameson Williams | Alabama

Yes, he just suffered a torn ACL in the national title game, but Williams would have been the first receiver off the board if not for that injury. If it causes him to slide to the end of the first round, the Chiefs would be wise to snatch him. It would require some patience as he recovers, but the long-term payoff could be massive for one of the most explosive playmakers in this year’s loaded receiver class.

Jahan Dotson | Penn State

While Dotson doesn’t have the size of elite speed that both Watson and Williams bring to the table, he’s still a well-rounded pass-catcher who can create big plays. Whether it’s deep balls that stretch the defense, or turning short catches into explosives plays with his short-area quickness, Dotson plays bigger than his frame, and does everything well.

George Pickens | Georgia

Pickens isn’t a track star, but he’s still got impressive speed and explosiveness for his size. A knee injury last Spring put him under the radar heading into the 2021 season, but he slowly returned to being the dominant pass-catcher many expected he could become. His impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine was a reminder of his top-shelf athletic traits, and he would be an intriguing addition to this receiver group.

Day 2 Options

Skyy Moore | Western Michigan

John Metchie III | Alabama

Alec Pierce | Cincinnati

Wan’Dale Robinson | Kentucky

Calvin Austin III | Memphis

