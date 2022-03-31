2022 NFL draft: Which positions should the Seahawks be targetting?

The Seahawks head into the month of April in bad shape as far as their roster is concerned. After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos they have a giant hole at the game’s most important position. Seattle also needs reinforcement at several other critical spots for the modern game.

The good news is that the team has more draft capital to address these problems than in previous years. Right now the team has eight selections to use in the 2022 NFL draft. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the eight positions they should be targetting in this class.

Quarterback

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Unless the rest of your roster is perfect and your coach is a sick genius, it’s pretty much impossible to make a deep playoff run in the modern NFL without a quality starting quarterback. The Seahawks may be about to learn that lesson the hard way. With Wilson out of the picture, the team should be looking to add another QB on a rookie contract who at least has the potential to become their next franchise signal-caller. Liberty’s Malik Willis has the highest ceiling in this class, but Pete Carroll may prefer a QB more like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or Nevada’s Carson Strong.

Left tackle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After quarterback the next-most important position on offense is left tackle, which is also a serious sore spot for Seattle. Duane Brown had a more inconsistent 2021 season than we’re used to. However, he’s still one of the best left tackles in the NFL. At the moment he’s a free agent and re-signing him may take up all of the team’s remaining salary cap space. While the Seahawks have a terrible track record with OL prospects, they may have no choice but to try to draft their next franchise left tackle. There’s also precedent here – the last time they had a top-10 pick in the draft they used it on Russell Okung.

Right tackle

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle may be just as critical as left tackle, which doesn’t bode well for the Seahawks – who also have a hole to deal with here. Brandon Shell performed well before his shoulder injury this past season but he’s also a free agent. The plan may be to start Jake Curhan, who showed promise as a rookie after Shell went down – especially as a run blocker. However, he had issues with pass protection. At the moment, the team is projected to have the worst pass protecting line in the entire league.

Story continues

Center

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Pocic has started at center each of the last two seasons but he’s moving on, having agreed to terms with the Browns. Right now the Seahawks’ projected starter at this spot is Austin Blythe, who has experience running Shane Waldron’s offense from his time with the Rams. However, he’s likely not going to be much of an upgrade over Pocic and there are no other proven options on the roster at this position. Using a mid-round pick on a promising center prospect is probably not a bad idea.

Slot receiver

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Dee Eskridge may develop into a very solid wide receiver at this level – it’s just too early to tell yet – especially after he missed most of his rookie season due to injuries. That means the Seahawks should use a Day 3 pick on a candidate to take over as WR3 behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If they’re adept at creating separation from the slot, all the better.

EDGE

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Moving over to the other side of the ball, the Seahawks’ greatest defensive need is boosting their edge rusher rotation. Signing the underrated Uchenna Nwosu will help and Darrell Taylor is expected to take on a larger role. However, the team is also releasing Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder and Benson Mayowa. Even if they plan to bring Dunlap back, adding one more serious pressure threat in the draft would be wise.

Outside cornerback

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

This spot would have been taken care of if Seattle had re-signed D.J. Reed, who thrived at his natural position at right cornerback. However, he was allowed to test the market and wound up signing a three-year deal with the Jets, opening up a hole on an otherwise sharp secondary. The Seahawks may try Artie Burns or Sidney Jones here, but we’re willing to bet they will use a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on a cornerback prospect they like. The best outside corner in this class is Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who the team has used an official top-30 visit on already.

Middle linebacker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last but certainly not least, the Seahawks have to find a suitable long-term successor to replace Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker. For now, Cody Barton is the projected starter and he performed well late in the 2021 season. However, he’s entering the last year of his contract and it was a small sample size so they can’t bank on him being the guy going forward. Drafting a versatile off-ball linebacker like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Utah’s Devin Lloyd in round one would be the most sure thing – but waiting until Day 2 or 3 to take a chance on a guy like Montana State’s Troy Anderson might be the better way to go given all their other needs.

[listicle id=86774]

1

1

1

1