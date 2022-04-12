2022 NFL Draft position rankings









Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, player tiers are coming into focus. Below you'll find my current position rankings. Publishing schedule for future positions can be found at the bottom of this. This page will be updated daily with new positions, so consider bookmarking it for ease of access the rest of the month.

Note: RAS size-adjusted athletic composites provided by Kent Lee Platte. RAS scores should be read as percentiles -- ie "5.0" is 50th-percentile, a perfectly average athlete entering the NFL.

Upcoming schedule

Story continues

Tuesday: TE rankings

Wednesday: iOL rankings

Thursday: OT rankings

Friday: iDL rankings

Saturday: EDGE rankings

April 18: LB rankings

April 19: CB rankings

April 20: S rankings

April 25: Thor500 (my annual 500-player big board with comps)

Thor's NFL Draft work: