2022 NFL Draft position rankings
With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, player tiers are coming into focus. Below you'll find my current position rankings. Publishing schedule for future positions can be found at the bottom of this. This page will be updated daily with new positions, so consider bookmarking it for ease of access the rest of the month.
Note: RAS size-adjusted athletic composites provided by Kent Lee Platte. RAS scores should be read as percentiles -- ie "5.0" is 50th-percentile, a perfectly average athlete entering the NFL.
Rank
Name
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
QB1
6004
223
Michael Vick
Liberty
QB2
6015
215
Rich Gannon
Mississippi
QB3
6033
213
9.6
Cincinnati
QB4
6033
219
9.54
Pittsburgh
QB5
6033
230
Nevada
QB6
6005
224
North Carolina
QB7
6004
217
5.95
Chase Daniels
Western Kentucky
QB8
6012
210
7.18
Nate Peterman
Kent State
QB9
6032
218
7.69
Notre Dame
QB10
6075
249
SE Louisiana
QB11
EJ Perry
6015
208
9.43
Taylor Heinecke
Brown
QB12
6006
206
1.68
Western Michigan
QB13
5086
197
Quenton Flowers
Miami
QB14
6005
212
4.47
Iowa State
QB15
6017
215
7.02
California
QB16
6017
217
7.14
Kansas State
Rank
Name
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
RB1
5112
218
9.96
Matt Forte
Iowa State
RB2
Kenneth Walker III
5092
209
9.25
DeAngelo Williams
Michigan State
RB3
6003
217
5.65
Deuce McCallister
Texas A&M
RB4
5117
217
9.81
Georgia
RB5
6006
215
9.88
Arizona State
RB6
5115
213
6.57
Baylor
RB7
5095
224
7.1
Florida
RB8
5114
204
8.75
Georgia
RB9
5113
207
9.34
Joseph Addai
S. Dakota St.
RB10
Brian Robinson Jr.
6015
224
6.59
Alabama
RB11
Kevin Harris
5097
222
7.11
Julius Jones
South Carolina
RB12
5104
211
6.91
Cincinnati
RB13
5106
221
7.36
BYU
RB14
5093
202
9.54
Iowa
RB15
Tyrion Davis-Price
6006
219
6.68
LSU
RB16
5081
187
6.11
Dave Meggett
Mississippi
RB17
5080
197
6.37
Michael Carter
Missouri
RB18
5092
199
3.42
Notre Dame
RB19
6010
210
7.77
FIU
RB20
5102
222
8.83
Rutgers
RB21
5107
209
5.8
North Carolina State
RB22
6017
227
Michigan
RB23
5105
209
5.93
Oklahoma
RB24
5093
210
7.51
Danny Woodhead
Washington State
RB25
5112
203
8.84
Xavier Jones
North Carolina
RB26
6001
215
4.07
TJ Yeldon
South Carolina
RB27
5101
219
7.04
Mississippi
RB28
5116
220
8.66
Chris Ivory
USC
RB29
5111
203
5.34
Florida State
RB30
5084
205
3.9
UTSA
Rank
Name
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
School
WR1
6037
219
Mike Evans
USC
WR2
6004
185
8.67
Ohio State
WR3
5116
184
7.77
Ohio State
WR4
6014
180
N/A
Alabama
WR5
6041
208
9.96
Javon Walker
NDSU
WR6
6017
224
5.79
David Boston
Arkansas
WR7
5096
191
7.56
Western Michigan
WR8
5105
181
6.31
Penn State
WR9
6032
200
9.36
Georgia
WR10
5080
178
7.32
Kentucky
WR11
6015
193
8.59
South Alabama
WR12
6031
208
9.82
Cincinnati
WR13
5117
197
8.3
Boise State
WR14
Calvin Austin III
5076
170
9.06
Memphis
WR15
6023
183
8.54
Ted Ginn, Jr.
Baylor
WR16
6007
209
4.01
Purdue
WR18
6035
210
2.59
Clemson
WR17
5110
190
9.23
Rutgers
WR19
5112
181
8.29
UCLA
WR20
6017
209
6.99
Texas Tech
WR21
6023
209
9.94
Notre Dame
WR22
5117
197
6.77
SMU
WR23
John Metchie III
5112
189
Nate Burleson
Alabama
WR24
6016
204
Nevada
WR25
Dai'Jean Dixon
6030
205
5.86
Andre Holmes
Nicholls State
WR26
6031
197
4.87
Steven Johnson
Mississippi St.
WR27
Velus Jones Jr.
5116
204
7.14
Tennessee
WR28
5112
192
8.04
Andre Roberts
Michigan State
WR29
6007
217
5.67
Mississippi
WR30
Reggie Roberson Jr.
5110
193
4.35
SMU
WR31
6013
184
3.51
Virginia Tech
WR32
6034
211
9.62
N. Iowa
WR33
6005
177
5.8
Miami
WR34
6004
202
3.89
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Coastal Carolina
WR35
Josh Johnson
5104
179
3.68
Tulsa
WR39
6011
209
7.17
Seth Roberts
Indiana
WR36
6050
211
5.57
Oregon
WR37
5073
183
5.49
Lance Moore
W. Kentucky
WR38
Tanner Conner
6030
226
8.83
Idaho State
WR40
6001
196
7.58
Mississippi
WR41
Michael Woods II
6011
204
7.61
Oklahoma
WR42
Johnny Johnson III
5117
196
5.44
Oregon
WR43
6007
191
6.11
Kenny Bell
Nebraska
WR44
5105
189
4.84
Alabama
WR45
5067
167
7.14
Utah State
WR46
5096
182
5.81
Arizona
WR47
6007
182
9.01
Wake Forest
WR48
6015
208
App State
WR49
5075
172
6.53
Central Michigan
WR50
5080
169
5.88
Utah
WR51
6023
210
3.22
NC State
WR52
5075
185
3.13
Kermit Whitfield
Washington St.
WR53
Tay Martin
6014
184
6.42
Oklahoma St.
WR54
6017
200
7.66
Pittsburgh
WR55
5100
179
6.59
Miami
