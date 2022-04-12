2022 NFL Draft position rankings

Thor Nystrom
·6 min read



Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, player tiers are coming into focus. Below you'll find my current position rankings. Publishing schedule for future positions can be found at the bottom of this. This page will be updated daily with new positions, so consider bookmarking it for ease of access the rest of the month.

Note: RAS size-adjusted athletic composites provided by Kent Lee Platte. RAS scores should be read as percentiles -- ie "5.0" is 50th-percentile, a perfectly average athlete entering the NFL.

Rank

Name

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

QB1

Malik Willis

6004

223

Michael Vick

Liberty

QB2

Matt Corral

6015

215

Rich Gannon

Mississippi

QB3

Desmond Ridder

6033

213

9.6

Marcus Mariota

Cincinnati

QB4

Kenny Pickett

6033

219

9.54

Andy Dalton

Pittsburgh

QB5

Carson Strong

6033

230

Jared Goff

Nevada

QB6

Sam Howell

6005

224

C.J. Beathard

North Carolina

QB7

Bailey Zappe

6004

217

5.95

Chase Daniels

Western Kentucky

QB8

Dustin Crum

6012

210

7.18

Nate Peterman

Kent State

QB9

Jack Coan

6032

218

7.69

Greg McElroy

Notre Dame

QB10

Cole Kelley

6075

249

Paxton Lynch

SE Louisiana

QB11

EJ Perry

6015

208

9.43

Taylor Heinecke

Brown

QB12

Kaleb Eleby

6006

206

1.68

David Fales

Western Michigan

QB13

D'Eriq King

5086

197

Quenton Flowers

Miami

QB14

Brock Purdy

6005

212

4.47

Jake Browning

Iowa State

QB15

Chase Garbers

6017

215

7.02

Brian Lewerke

California

QB16

Skylar Thompson

6017

217

7.14

Sam Ehlinger

Kansas State

Rank

Name

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

RB1

Breece Hall

5112

218

9.96

Matt Forte

Iowa State

RB2

Kenneth Walker III

5092

209

9.25

DeAngelo Williams

Michigan State

RB3

Isaiah Spiller

6003

217

5.65

Deuce McCallister

Texas A&M

RB4

Zamir White

5117

217

9.81

Cam Akers

Georgia

RB5

Rachaad White

6006

215

9.88

David Johnson

Arizona State

RB6

Abram Smith

5115

213

6.57

Knile Davis

Baylor

RB7

Dameon Pierce

5095

224

7.1

David Montgomery

Florida

RB8

James Cook

5114

204

8.75

Nyheim Hines

Georgia

RB9

Pierre Strong Jr.

5113

207

9.34

Joseph Addai

S. Dakota St.

RB10

Brian Robinson Jr.

6015

224

6.59

Chris Carson

Alabama

RB11

Kevin Harris

5097

222

7.11

Julius Jones

South Carolina

RB12

Jerome Ford

5104

211

6.91

Sony Michel

Cincinnati

RB13

Tyler Allgeier

5106

221

7.36

Alex Collins

BYU

RB14

Tyler Goodson

5093

202

9.54

Chase Edmonds

Iowa

RB15

Tyrion Davis-Price

6006

219

6.68

Devontae Booker

LSU

RB16

Jerrion Ealy

5081

187

6.11

Dave Meggett

Mississippi

RB17

Tyler Badie

5080

197

6.37

Michael Carter

Missouri

RB18

Kyren Williams

5092

199

3.42

Demetric Felton

Notre Dame

RB19

D'Vonte Price

6010

210

7.77

Latavius Murray

FIU

RB20

Isaih Pacheco

5102

222

8.83

Kylin Hill

Rutgers

RB21

Zonovan Knight

5107

209

5.8

Khalil Herbert

North Carolina State

RB22

Hassan Haskins

6017

227

Gus Edwards

Michigan

RB23

Kennedy Brooks

5105

209

5.93

Bilal Powell

Oklahoma

RB24

Max Borghi

5093

210

7.51

Danny Woodhead

Washington State

RB25

Ty Chandler

5112

203

8.84

Xavier Jones

North Carolina

RB26

ZaQuandre White

6001

215

4.07

TJ Yeldon

South Carolina

RB27

Snoop Conner

5101

219

7.04

Alexander Mattison

Mississippi

RB28

Keaontay Ingram

5116

220

8.66

Chris Ivory

USC

RB29

Jashaun Corbin

5111

203

5.34

Deon Jackson

Florida State

RB30

Sincere McCormick

5084

205

3.9

Devin Singletary

UTSA

Rank

Name

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

School

WR1

Drake London

6037

219

Mike Evans

USC

WR2

Chris Olave

6004

185

8.67

Terry McLaurin

Ohio State

WR3

Garrett Wilson

5116

184

7.77

Calvin Ridley

Ohio State

WR4

Jameson Williams

6014

180

N/A

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR5

Christian Watson

6041

208

9.96

Javon Walker

NDSU

WR6

Treylon Burks

6017

224

5.79

David Boston

Arkansas

WR7

Skyy Moore

5096

191

7.56

Doug Baldwin

Western Michigan

WR8

Jahan Dotson

5105

181

6.31

Tyler Lockett

Penn State

WR9

George Pickens

6032

200

9.36

Nico Collins

Georgia

WR10

Wan'Dale Robinson

5080

178

7.32

Elijah Moore

Kentucky

WR11

Jalen Tolbert

6015

193

8.59

Gabriel Davis

South Alabama

WR12

Alec Pierce

6031

208

9.82

Eric Decker

Cincinnati

WR13

Khalil Shakir

5117

197

8.3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Boise State

WR14

Calvin Austin III

5076

170

9.06

D'Wayne Eskridge

Memphis

WR15

Tyquan Thornton

6023

183

8.54

Ted Ginn, Jr.

Baylor

WR16

David Bell

6007

209

4.01

Allen Hurns

Purdue

WR18

Justyn Ross

6035

210

2.59

Jakobi Meyers

Clemson

WR17

Bo Melton

5110

190

9.23

John Brown

Rutgers

WR19

Kyle Philips

5112

181

8.29

Hunter Renfrow

UCLA

WR20

Erik Ezukanma

6017

209

6.99

Mack Hollins

Texas Tech

WR21

Kevin Austin Jr.

6023

209

9.94

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Notre Dame

WR22

Danny Gray

5117

197

6.77

Demarcus Robinson

SMU

WR23

John Metchie III

5112

189

Nate Burleson

Alabama

WR24

Romeo Doubs

6016

204

Quintez Cephus

Nevada

WR25

Dai'Jean Dixon

6030

205

5.86

Andre Holmes

Nicholls State

WR26

Makai Polk

6031

197

4.87

Steven Johnson

Mississippi St.

WR27

Velus Jones Jr.

5116

204

7.14

Pharoh Cooper

Tennessee

WR28

Jalen Nailor

5112

192

8.04

Andre Roberts

Michigan State

WR29

Dontario Drummond

6007

217

5.67

Cody Latimer

Mississippi

WR30

Reggie Roberson Jr.

5110

193

4.35

Tylan Wallace

SMU

WR31

Tre Turner

6013

184

3.51

Tyler Vaughns

Virginia Tech

WR32

Isaiah Weston

6034

211

9.62

Robert Davis

N. Iowa

WR33

Charleston Rambo

6005

177

5.8

Gary Jennings

Miami

WR34

Jaivon Heiligh

6004

202

3.89

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Coastal Carolina

WR35

Josh Johnson

5104

179

3.68

Damonte Coxie

Tulsa

WR39

Ty Fryfogle

6011

209

7.17

Seth Roberts

Indiana

WR36

Devon Williams

6050

211

5.57

Equanimeous St. Brown

Oregon

WR37

Jerreth Sterns

5073

183

5.49

Lance Moore

W. Kentucky

WR38

Tanner Conner

6030

226

8.83

Quincy Enunwa

Idaho State

WR40

Braylon Sanders

6001

196

7.58

Antonio Callaway

Mississippi

WR41

Michael Woods II

6011

204

7.61

Terry Godwin

Oklahoma

WR42

Johnny Johnson III

5117

196

5.44

Quan Cosby

Oregon

WR43

Samori Toure

6007

191

6.11

Kenny Bell

Nebraska

WR44

Slade Bolden

5105

189

4.84

Trey Quinn

Alabama

WR45

Deven Thompkins

5067

167

7.14

Isaiah McKenzie

Utah State

WR46

Stanley Berryhill III

5096

182

5.81

Whop Philyor

Arizona

WR47

Jaquarii Roberson

6007

182

9.01

Cedrick Wilson

Wake Forest

WR48

Corey Sutton

6015

208

Geronimo Allison

App State

WR49

Kalil Pimpleton

5075

172

6.53

Dri Archer

Central Michigan

WR50

Britain Covey

5080

169

5.88

Braxton Berrios

Utah

WR51

Emeka Emezie

6023

210

3.22

Travis Fulgham

NC State

WR52

Travell Harris

5075

185

3.13

Kermit Whitfield

Washington St.

WR53

Tay Martin

6014

184

6.42

Isaiah Ford

Oklahoma St.

WR54

Taysir Mack

6017

200

7.66

Tre Nixon

Pittsburgh

WR55

Mike Harley

5100

179

6.59

Marquez Stevenson

Miami

Upcoming schedule

Tuesday: TE rankings

Wednesday: iOL rankings

Thursday: OT rankings

Friday: iDL rankings

Saturday: EDGE rankings

April 18: LB rankings

April 19: CB rankings

April 20: S rankings

April 25: Thor500 (my annual 500-player big board with comps)

Thor's NFL Draft work:

Recommended Stories