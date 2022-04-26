2022 NFL draft: Phidarian Mathis scouting report

A powerful run-plugger with four years of experience at a premier program, Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis brings a pro-ready skill set to the next level as one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s interior defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 310

Class: Redshirt Senior

Strengths

A two-year starter at defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide, Mathis showed up big time this year for one of college football’s best defenses. He had a career-high nine sacks, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 53 tackles, becoming one of the best two-gap defenders in the nation.

As a run defender, Mathis excels as an anchor, using a large base and excellent wingspan to form an immovable spot on the field. He uses both of these in tandem to create leverage in short spaces, tossing offensive lineman to either side of him to consume a potential gap that ball carriers attempt.

He excels in locating the football and positioning himself along the line, with a high level of lateral quickness for a man his size, collapsing in on the pocket and swallowing up the gaps. He plays the ball to the whistle, and possesses a refined technique that is NFL-ready. Mathis will be a unique challenge for offensive linemen right away as a rookie.

Mathis also excels as an interior pass rusher, with a quick and powerful punch off the line that sets linemen back, and driving legs that showcase his power. His length allows him to extend and gain ground against his blocker, and he’s able to disengage quickly on the edge, or with one hand attached to get to the quarterback.

Weaknesses

While Mathis tallied numerous sacks in college, he’ll likely be much more limited in that area at the next level, where offensive lineman are stronger and more athletic. His athleticism puts a cap on his rushing upside, and he’ll likely be seen more as a run-stuffer in the NFL.

Mathis also lacks an ideal foot quickness for misdirections and outside runs. He can get lost in the shuffle, and has limited range especially at the next level, where he may get caught up and pulled by more athletic lineman.

Projection

Mathis is your typical Nick Saban, pro-ready interior defender. He should excel from Day 1 as a two-gap defender who will give smaller linemen fits in the run game, and be exceedingly hard to move by just about anyone. While his pass rush might be limited compared to the success he had in college, there’s still a need in the NFL for an experienced run defender like Mathis. He’ll likely come off the field on third downs, but still holds value thanks to his experience, technique, and anchor strength.

Projection: Day 2

