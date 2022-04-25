2022 NFL draft: Peter King mock sends Bills OL Zion Johnson

Longtime NFL writer Peter King from NBC Sports does not send the Buffalo Bills the sexiest of picks in his final 2022 NFL draft mock.

It’s still one that makes sense. The selection is Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

First, here’s the breakdown:

One of the very few issues that Buffalo has is at guard where Rodger Saffold is due to start at right guard this year at age 34 and the undrafted Ryan Bates is the likely left guard. To me, Johnson’s the perfect call here because even if Saffold and Bates turn out great in 2022, it seems a short-term fix. In five college seasons—two years at Davidson, one at BC after transferring—Johnson started 49 games. Give me a guy with 36 starts at guard and 13 at left tackle (in the ACC). Give me a guy who was a two-year captain after transferring. Give me a guy who never missed a game in five college seasons due to injury (58 games played in all). He’s a likely interior lineman, which lessens his value slightly. But his intelligence, football acumen and experience gives NFL GMs confidence Johnson can be a starter in 2022.

In Johnson, it’s not clear whether or not he would start in Buffalo. The Bills like Bates regardless of his draft status and it’s expected Saffold will start at left guard (not right)–per himself.

Both of those players only just inked new contracts with the Bills in recent weeks as well.

Even so, King is right that Buffalo might not have long-term answers in this area.

However, it’s important to note, under the team’s current leadership with general manager Brandon Beane at the helm, the guard position hasn’t really been one held in high regard. Tackle and center, yes, but guard, not as much.

Don’t take the position completely off your draft board, but keep the playmakers still on the board in mind when the Bills’ first pick comes up.

