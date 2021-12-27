2022 NFL Draft order updated after Week 16: Where Giants, Jets stand among top 10 picks

Joe Judge Robert Saleh cropped 8/14/21

The Giants and Jets registered opposite results Sunday but turn the page from Week 16 with the same overall record -- 4-11 -- on the 2021 season. While two games still remain, the 2022 NFL Draft is coming into focus.

Both New York teams possess a pair of top-10 picks the way things currently stand. How the final two weeks shake out has implications on whether or not that remains the case come April 28 in Las Vegas.

The Giants suffered their fourth straight loss, a 34-10 drubbing at the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are behind the Jets with the No. 5 pick. The Jets, after a 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, have the fourth selection.

The Jaguars (2-13), Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and Houston Texans (4-11) make for -- in order -- the top five, according to Tankathon. Behind the Giants, the Carolina Panthers (5-10) are seventh.

Between the Giants and Panthers is the Jets' second pick, up to a No. 6 selection, from the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks (5-10) suffered a 25-24 loss Sunday at the Chicago Bears, whose current No. 8 pick belongs to the Giants.

With that selection in mind, Week 17 takes an interesting twist this coming Sunday when the Giants are at the Bears (5-10) for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Jets, on the other hand, have a 1 p.m. game Sunday against the just-crowned NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4).