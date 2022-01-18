2022 NFL draft order: Top 24 picks locked in

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs is officially in the books, which also locks in six more spots atop the 2022 NFL draft order.

Here are the 24 slots in the first round that are set in stone for the time being, following the first round of playoff action (via Tankathon):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

11. Washington Football Team

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

