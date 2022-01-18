2022 NFL draft order: Top 24 picks locked in
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs is officially in the books, which also locks in six more spots atop the 2022 NFL draft order.
Here are the 24 slots in the first round that are set in stone for the time being, following the first round of playoff action (via Tankathon):
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Denver Broncos
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
11. Washington Football Team
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Las Vegas Raiders
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
