2022 NFL draft order: Top 28 picks locked in
Only four teams remain in the NFL playoffs following a wild divisional round in which every game was decided on the final play.
That also means that the top 28 slots in the 2022 NFL draft order are now set, as the rest of the league looks ahead to the offseason.
Here’s the updated list for this year’s first round (via Tankathon):
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
3. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
6. Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
8. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
9. Denver Broncos
(AP Photo/David Becker)
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
11. Washington Football Team
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
12. Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
13. Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
14. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
18. New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
19. Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
21. New England Patriots
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
22. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
23. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
24. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
25. Buffalo Bills
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
26. Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
28. Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
