2022 NFL draft order: Top 18 picks locked in

The 2021 NFL regular season has finally come to a close, after the first Week 18 in league history.

That means while 14 teams are off to chase their Super Bowl dreams in the postseason, the rest of the league will set about the arduous task of improving throughout the offseason in hopes of joining them next year.

Now that the regular season is in the books, the top 18 spots in the 2022 NFL draft order have also been locked in, so let’s take a look at where the non-playoff teams will be selecting in the first round (via Tankathon):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

2. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

3. Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

4. New York Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5. New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

6. Carolina Panthers

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

Syndication: The Record

8. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

9. Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Football Team

Syndication: The Record

12. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

13. Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

14. Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

18. New Orleans Saints

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1

1