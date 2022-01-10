2022 NFL draft order: Top 18 picks locked in
The 2021 NFL regular season has finally come to a close, after the first Week 18 in league history.
That means while 14 teams are off to chase their Super Bowl dreams in the postseason, the rest of the league will set about the arduous task of improving throughout the offseason in hopes of joining them next year.
Now that the regular season is in the books, the top 18 spots in the 2022 NFL draft order have also been locked in, so let’s take a look at where the non-playoff teams will be selecting in the first round (via Tankathon):
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Denver Broncos
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
11. Washington Football Team
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. New Orleans Saints
