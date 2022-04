2022 NFL Draft Order, Picks: 7 Rounds, Every Selection 1 To 262

Every pick for every team in the 2022 NFL Draft, all seven rounds picks, and draft order from 1 to 262

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 NFL Draft Round 1

(1) Jacksonville

(2) Detroit

(3) Houston

(4) New York Jets

(5) New York Giants

(6) Carolina

(7) New York Giants (from Chicago)

(8) Atlanta

(9) Seattle (from Denver)

(10) New York Jets (from Seattle)

(11) Washington

(12) Minnesota

(13) Houston (from Cleveland)

(14) Baltimore

(15) Philadelphia (from Miami)

(16) New Orleans (from Indianapolis)

(17) Los Angeles Chargers

(18) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

(19) New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

(20) Pittsburgh

(21) New England

(22) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

(23) Arizona

(24) Dallas

(25) Buffalo

(26) Tennessee

(27) Tampa Bay

(28) Green Bay

(29) Kansas City (from San Francisco)

(30) Kansas City

(31) Cincinnati

(32) Detroit (from LA Rams)

2022 NFL Draft Round 2

(33) Jacksonville

(34) Detroit

(35) New York Jets

(36) New York Giants

(37) Houston

(38) New York Jets (from Carolina)

(39) Chicago

(40) Seattle (from Denver)

(41) Seattle

(42) Indianapolis (from Washington)

(43) Atlanta

(44) Cincinnati

(45) Baltimore

(46) Minnesota

(47) Washington (from Indianapolis)

(48) Chicago (from LA Chargers)

(49) New Orleans

(50) Kansas City (from Miami)

(51) Philadelphia

(52) Pittsburgh

(53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

(54) New England

(55) Arizona

(56) Dallas

(57) Buffalo

(58) Atlanta

(59) Green Bay

(60) Tampa Bay

(61) San Francisco

(62) Kansas City

(63) Cincinnati

(64) Denver (from LA Rams)

2022 NFL Draft Round 3

(65) Jacksonville

(66) Detroit

(67) New York Giants

(68) Houston

(69) New York Jets

(70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)

(71) Chicago

(72) Seattle

(73) Indianapolis (from Washington)

(74) Atlanta

(75) Denver

(76) Baltimore

(77) Minnesota

(78) Cincinnati

(79) Los Angeles Chargers

(80) Houston (from New Orleans)

(81) New York Giants (from Miami)

(82) Atlanta

(83) Philadelphia

(84) Pittsburgh

(85) New England

(86) Las Vegas

(87) Arizona

(88) Dallas

(89) Buffalo

(90) Tennessee

(91) Tampa Bay

(92) Green Bay

(93) San Francisco

(94) Kansas City

(95) Cincinnati

(96) Denver (from LA Rams)

(97) Detroit

(98) New Orleans

(99) Cincinnati

(100) Baltimore

(101) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

(102) Miami (from San Francisco)

(103) Kansas City

(104) Los Angeles Rams

(105) San Francisco

2022 NFL Draft Round 4

(106) Jacksonville

(107) Houston (from Detroit)

(108) Houston

(109) Seattle (from NY Jets)

(110) Baltimore (from NY Giants)

(111) New York Jets (from Carolina)

(112) New York Giants (from Chicago)

(113) Washington

(114) Atlanta

(115) Denver

(116) Denver (from Seattle)

(117) New York Jets (from Minnesota)

(118) Cincinnati

(119) Baltimore

(120) New Orleans

(121) Kansas City (from Miami)

(122) Indiananapolis

(123) Los Angeles Chargers

(124) Philadelphia

(125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)

(126) Las Vegas

(127) New England

(128) Baltimore (from Arizona)

(129) Dallas

(130) Buffalo

(131) Tennessee

(132) Green Bay

(133) Tampa Bay

(134) San Francisco

(135) Kansas City

(136) Cincinnati

(137) Carolina (from LA Rams)

(138) Pittsburgh

(139) Baltimore

(140) Green Bay

(141) Baltimore

(142) Los Angeles Rams

(143) Tennessee

2022 NFL Draft Round 5

(144) Carolina (from Jacksonville)

(145) Seattle (from Detroit)

(146) New York Jets

(147) New York Giants

(148) Chicago (from Houston)

(149) Carolina

(150) Chicago

(151) Atlanta

(152) Denver

(153) Seattle

(154) Philadelphia (from Washington)

(155) Dallas (from Cleveland)

(156) Minnesota (from Baltimore)

(157) Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

(158) New England (from Miami)

(159) Indianapolis

(160) Los Angeles Chargers

(161) New Orleans

(162) Philadelphia

(163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)

(164) Las Vegas (from New England)

(165) Las Vegas

(166) Philadelphia (from Arizona)

(167) Dallas

(168) Buffalo

(169) Tennessee

(170) Houston (from Tampa Bay)

(171) Green Bay

(172) San Francisco

(173) New York Giants (from Kansas City)

(174) Cincinnati

(175) Los Angeles Rams

(176) Dallas

(177) Detroit

(178) Dallas

(179) Indianapolis

2022 NFL Draft Round 6

(180) Jacksonville

(181) Detroit

(182) New York Giants

(183) New England

(184) Minnesota (from NY Jets)

(185) Buffalo (from Carolina)

(186) Chicago

(187) San Francisco (from Denver)

(188) Jacksonville (from Seattle)

(189) Washington

(190) Atlanta

(191) Minnesota (from Baltimore)

(192) Minnesota

(193) Dallas (from Cleveland)

(194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis)

(195) Los Angeles Chargers

(196) Baltimore

(197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)

(198) Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)

(199) Carolina (from Las Vegas)

(200) New England

(201) Arizona

(202) Cincinnati (from Dallas)

(203) Buffalo

(204) Tennessee

(205) Houston (from Green Bay)

(206) Denver (from Tampa Bay)

(207) Houston (from San Francisco)

(208) Pittsburgh (from Kansas City)

(209) Cincinnati

(210) New England (from LA Rams)

(211) Los Angeles Rams

(212) Los Angeles Rams

(213) Atlanta

(214) Los Angeles Chargers

(215) Arizona

(216) Indianapolis

(217) Detroit

(218) Los Angeles Rams

(219) Tennessee

(220) San Francisco

(221) San Francisco

2022 NFL Draft Round 7

(222) Jacksonville

(223) Cincinnati (from Detroit)

(224) Miami (from Houston)

(225) Pittsburgh (from NY Jets)

(226) Cincinnati (from NY Giants)

(227) Las Vegas (from Carolina)

(228) Green Bay (from Chicago)

(229) Seattle

(230) Washington

(231) Buffalo (from Atlanta)

(232) Denver

(233) Kansas City (from Minnesota)

(234) Denver (from Cleveland)

(235) Jacksonville (from Baltimore)

(236) Los Angeles Chargers

(237) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

(238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)

(239) Indianapolis

(240) Washington (from Philadelphia)

(241) Pittsburgh

(242) Carolina (from New England)

(243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas)

(244) Arizona

(245) New England (from Dallas)

(246) Cincinnati (from Buffalo)

(247) Miami (from Tennessee)

(248) Tampa Bay

(249) Green Bay

(250) Minnesota (from San Francisco)

(251) Kansas City

(252) Cincinnati

(253) Los Angeles Rams

(254) Los Angeles Chargers

(255) Los Angeles Chargers

(256) Arizona

(257) Arizona

(258) Green Bay

(259) Kansas City

(260) Los Angeles Chargers

(261) Tampa Bay

(262) San Francisco

