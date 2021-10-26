2022 NFL draft order: Jets own 2 top-7 picks after another Seahawks loss

The Jets and the Seahawks keep losing, which means Gang Green keeps rising in the 2022 NFL draft order.

With Week 7 now in the books, New York is in line for two top-seven picks: its own at No. 4, and Seattle’s at No. 7, per NFL.com. The Jets own the Seahawks’ first-rounder thanks to the Jamal Adams trade.

The Jets are 1-5 after a brutal loss in New England. The 0-7 Lions are in possession of the first overall pick, while the 1-6 Texans and Eagles come in at Nos. 2 and 3.

Seattle, meanwhile, is 2-5 and on a three-game losing streak. Ex-Jets QB Geno Smith has been starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson and, well, that’s working out quite nicely for New York. Smith only has two turnovers in three games, but he’s thrown for just 507 yards and three touchdowns. Seattle hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a game since Smith relieved Wilson in Week 5.

The Jets, meanwhile have an injured Wilson of their own.

With Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain, it’s easy to see New York maintaining at least one spot near the top of the 2022 draft order. Another Mike White start or two could increase the likelihood of that happening, and while the Jets reacquired Joe Flacco, he went 0-4 with the team last season.

