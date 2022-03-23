How new 2022 NFL Draft order impacts Patriots after Tyreek Hill trade

How massive Tyreek Hill trade impacts Patriots in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The AFC got a lot more interesting Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are acquiring star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs in a blockbuster trade that will send five draft picks to Kansas City.

Miami's trade directly impacts the New England Patriots, who now have to deal with Hill (and fellow Dolphins burner Jaylen Waddle) twice a year in the AFC East.

But if there's a silver lining for New England, it might be found in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins and New York Jets reportedly both had offers on the table for Hill. If the Jets landed Hill, they may have sent Kansas City either their No. 4 or No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft, and there's a good chance the Chiefs would have explored using that first-rounder on a wide receiver to replace Hill.

The Patriots could use wide receiver help in the draft as well, so Kansas City would have represented more competition on that front. Instead, the Chiefs are acquiring Miami's first-round pick, which sits nine spots behind No. 21 New England at No. 29. (The Dolphins traded their own first-rounder, No. 15, to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason).

So if the current draft order holds, the Patriots would have first dibs on a wideout in Round 1 ahead of Kansas City.

New England could have several intriguing wide receiver prospects to choose from at No. 21, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Chris Olave and Arkansas' Treylon Burks. But there's no guarantee the Patriots draft a wideout in Round 1 after whiffing on N'Keal Harry in 2019.

There's also no guarantee they use their first-round pick. A whopping six teams don't have a first-rounder in the 2022 draft after the Hill trade: the Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

All six of those teams could trade up into the first round if there's a player they really like, and Bill Belichick has a lengthy history of dealing out of Round 1 to stockpile picks in the later rounds.

The Hill trade is still a bad development for the Patriots that arguably makes them the second-worst team in their division on paper. The Chiefs also are acquiring Miami's second-round pick (No. 50) that's four spots ahead of New England at No. 54, so they could swoop in to draft a wideout there too.

The Patriots still should have plenty of options at No. 21, however -- and they better choose wisely.