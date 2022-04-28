2022 NFL draft order: Entire slate of picks for Round 1
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit LionsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 2022 NFL draft is finally upon us, with the three-day event set to kick off on Thursday, April 28, and run through Saturday, April 30.
Day 1 will feature the first round, where the first 32 picks will be made. The Jacksonville Jaguars will start things off at No. 1 overall, and, barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will close things out at No. 32 overall.
Some teams have been loading up on first-round picks this year, as a whopping eight have multiple selections on Day 1. On the flip side, eight teams don’t have a first-round pick at all.
Before we get to the entire order of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, here’s how you can tune in (you can check out viewing information for all three days of the draft right here):
When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: NFL.com/watch
Now, a look at the official draft order of Round 1:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
2. Detroit Lions
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
7. New York Giants (from Bears)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
13. Houston Texans (from Browns)
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
14. Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
16. New Orleans Saints (from Colts through Eagles)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
24. Dallas Cowboys
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
25. Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
26. Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
28. Green Bay Packers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers through Dolphins)
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
1
1