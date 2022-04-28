2022 NFL draft order: Entire slate of picks for Round 1

The 2022 NFL draft is finally upon us, with the three-day event set to kick off on Thursday, April 28, and run through Saturday, April 30.

Day 1 will feature the first round, where the first 32 picks will be made. The Jacksonville Jaguars will start things off at No. 1 overall, and, barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will close things out at No. 32 overall.

Some teams have been loading up on first-round picks this year, as a whopping eight have multiple selections on Day 1. On the flip side, eight teams don’t have a first-round pick at all.

Before we get to the entire order of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, here’s how you can tune in (you can check out viewing information for all three days of the draft right here):

When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: NFL.com/watch

Now, a look at the official draft order of Round 1:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Colts through Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers through Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

