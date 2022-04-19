2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the 49ers, Justin Fields to the Bears and Mac Jones to the Patriots.
That was last year, though, and this time around, there’s a chance that we could see a draft with no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs, or receivers taken in the Top 10. 2022 could be the year to shine for offensive tackles and pass rushers, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker showing up in top spots on mock drafts and top-five lists nationwide.
RELATED: FMIA: ‘A Mysterious Year’ — Twelve People In NFL Draft Rooms Share Notes On Picks, Prospects & Trades
It’s a relatively quiet year for quarterbacks without a clear number one prospect at the position. There’s also not a clear landing spot for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Matt Corral of Ole Miss, the top names in this year’s QB class.
This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30. Below are all 262 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk). Check out additional 2022 NFL Draft coverage including news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.
2022 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants (from CHI)
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
New York Jets (from SEA)
Houston Texans (from CLE)
Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers (from LV)
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA)
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Round 2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
New York Jets
New York Giants
Houston Texans
New York Jets (from CAR)
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders (from IND)
Chicago Bears (from LAC)
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers (from LV)
New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Round 3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
Houston Texans
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans (from NO)
New York Giants (from MIA)
Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Detroit Lions*
New Orleans Saints*
Cleveland Browns*
Baltimore Ravens*
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)*
Miami Dolphins (from SF)*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Rams*
San Francisco 49ers*
Round 4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans (from DET via CLE)
Houston Texans
Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ)
Baltimore Ravens (from NYG)
New York Jets (from CAR)
New York Giants (from CHI)
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos (from SEA)
New York Jets (from MIN)
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens (from AZ)
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU)
Pittsburgh Steelers*
Baltimore Ravens*
Green Bay Packers*
Baltimore Ravens*
Los Angeles Rams*
Tennessee Titans*
Round 5
Carolina Panthers (from JAX)
Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN)
New York Jets
New York Giants
Chicago Bears (from HOU)
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS)
Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN)
New England Patriots (from MIA)
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets (from PIT)
Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ)
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots (from TB)
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
New York Giants (from KC via BAL)
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys*
Detroit Lions*
Dallas Cowboys*
Indianapolis Colts*
Round 6
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ)
Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional)
Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers (from DEN)
Jacksonville Jaguars (SEA)
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional)
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys (from CLE)
New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI)
Los Angeles Chargers
Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)
Baltimore Ravens (from MIA)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT)
Carolina Panthers (from LV)
New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns (from DAL)
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans (from GB)
Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI)
Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ)
Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional)
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots (from LAR)
Los Angeles Rams*
Los Angeles Rams*
Atlanta Falcons*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Arizona Cardinals*
Indianapolis Colts*
Detroit Lions*
Los Angeles Rams*
Tennessee Titans*
* San Francisco 49ers*
San Francisco 49ers*
Round 7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns (from DET)
Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL)
Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ)
Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG)
Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR)
Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU)
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Buffalo Bills (from ATL)
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN)
Detroit Lions (from CLE)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL)
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
Los Angeles Rams (from MIA)
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA)
Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE)
Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans (from DAL)
Cleveland Browns (from BUF)
Miami Dolphins (from TEN)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN)
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Arizona Cardinals*
Arizona Cardinals*
Green Bay Packers*
Kansas City Chiefs*
Los Angeles Chargers*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
San Francisco 49ers*
2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk