2022 NFL draft order: All 32 1st-round picks set after Super Bowl LVI
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season concluded a few weeks ago after a tough loss in the AFC divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the rest of the NFL officially ended their campaigns as well as the final two teams standing faced off in Super Bowl 56.
As things went, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the big game.
Now the attention turns toward the offseason and one of its marquee events: The 2022 NFL draft. With things all wrapped with the season that was, we now have the entire upcoming draft order settled.
Now would be a great time to get familiar with, not only where the Bills pick in Round 1, but where some of their AFC East and other rivals will select at the 2022 draft as well.
You can find the entire first-round order below:
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Imag
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Spo
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sp
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
13. Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
14. Baltimore Ravens
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
19. Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
24. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
25. Buffalo Bills
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
26. Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
31. Cincinnati Bengals
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
32. Los Angeles Rams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1
1