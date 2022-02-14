2022 NFL draft order: All 32 1st-round picks set after Super Bowl LVI

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season concluded a few weeks ago after a tough loss in the AFC divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the rest of the NFL officially ended their campaigns as well as the final two teams standing faced off in Super Bowl 56.

As things went, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the big game.

Now the attention turns toward the offseason and one of its marquee events: The 2022 NFL draft. With things all wrapped with the season that was, we now have the entire upcoming draft order settled.

Now would be a great time to get familiar with, not only where the Bills pick in Round 1, but where some of their AFC East and other rivals will select at the 2022 draft as well.

You can find the entire first-round order below:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Los Angeles Rams

