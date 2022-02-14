2022 NFL draft order: All 32 1st-round picks set after Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, taking home the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

Now that the final piece of gridiron hardware has been handed out, the entire league now looks to the offseason, and especially the 2022 NFL draft.

This year’s first-round order is now set after Sunday night’s dramatic conclusion to another epic NFL season, so let’s see where every team in picking among the top 32 slots:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2. Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

4. New York Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5. New York Giants

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

6. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

8. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

9. Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

13. Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

14. Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

18. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

19. Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

21. New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

22. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

23. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

24. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

25. Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

26. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

28. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

31. Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

32. Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

