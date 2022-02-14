2022 NFL draft order: All 32 1st-round picks set after Super Bowl LVI
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jacksonville JaguarsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, taking home the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.
Now that the final piece of gridiron hardware has been handed out, the entire league now looks to the offseason, and especially the 2022 NFL draft.
This year’s first-round order is now set after Sunday night’s dramatic conclusion to another epic NFL season, so let’s see where every team in picking among the top 32 slots:
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
13. Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
14. Baltimore Ravens
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
19. Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
24. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
25. Buffalo Bills
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
26. Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
31. Cincinnati Bengals
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
32. Los Angeles Rams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1
1