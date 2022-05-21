2022 NFL draft: One player comparison for every Bills pick

Each spring the NFL draft experts break down the film and give us their analysis of hundreds of college football players ahead of the event.

In doing so, often times we see comparisons made to those already in the league. In 2022 we saw many of those, including with the eight players that ended up in Buffalo when the draft was all said and done.

With that, here is a player comparison for all eight Bills draft picks in 2022:

Round 1, pick 23: CB Kaiir Elam

Bills first-round NFL football draft pick Kaiir Elam . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Player comparison: Antonio Cromatrie

Round 2, pick 63: RB James Cook

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) \. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Player comparison: Tevin Coleman

Round 3, pick 89: LB Terrel Bernard

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Player comparison: Jatavis Brown

Round 5, pick 148: WR Khalil Shakir

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Player comparison: Antwaan Randle El

Round 6, pick 180: P Matt Araiza

San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player comparison: Todd Sauerbrun

Round 6, pick 185: CB Christian Benford

Buffalo Bills running back Raheem Blackshear (35) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Player comparison: Xavier Rhodes

Round 6, pick 209: OL Luke Tenuta

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (OL51) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player comparison: Joe Thuney

Round 7, pick 231: LB Baylon Spector

Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Player comparison: Shaun Dion Hamilton

