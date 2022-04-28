2022 NFL Draft odds: Georgia DL Travon Walker favored to be taken first overall by Jaguars

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has surpassed Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite to hear his name call first on Thursday night at the 2022 NFL draft, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Walker’s odds are -300 while Hutchinson’s are +300. North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the third favorite at +550 and he’s followed by Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at +2000.

It’s tough to see Walker become the favorite because the Jaguars need to select the safer prospect between Hutchinson, Ekwonu, and Neal. Jacksonville has been stuck in mediocrity since 2017. Not including last year’s draft, the franchise has only hit on one prospect who is still with the team (defensive end Josh Allen in 2019) since 2010.

Walker could turn out to be an excellent defensive lineman, but the hype surrounding his name is based on potential and ceiling. His statistics last season don’t suggest that he should be taken first overall. Hutchinson had a much better season by a considerable margin in 2021.

We’ll see who the Jaguars ultimately select first overall on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.