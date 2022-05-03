2022 NFL draft: NFL.com gives Bills grade of ‘A’ across the board

NFL.com has revealed their grades on the work the Buffalo Bills put together at the 2022 NFL draft.

While we still have many games to come before we truly know how things work out with their 2022 rookie class, the Bills left a good early impression. NFL.com went round-by-round grading Buffalo’s class, and a grade of ‘A’ was found for every part of the event.

Here’s the breakdown:

Day 1 grade: A Day 2 grade: A- Day 3 grade: A Analysis: The Bills got the cornerback they needed in Round 1 by trading up to select Elam, whose feisty attitude and quickness on the outside should translate at the next level. Cook was exactly the sort of speedy receiving threat the team needed at the running back position, and Bernard helped fill a hole on the defense’s second level, as he was a tough, productive college player when healthy. Shakir is a reliable receiver who was a really good fifth-round pick. I projected the Bills to take a punter in my seven-round mock; Araiza’s strong leg could very well unseat veteran Matt Haack. Spector didn’t get a lot of publicity at Clemson but will offer depth and make his name on special teams.

The biggest praise of the bunch from NFL.com comes for Bernard. Upon his selection in the third round, some in Buffalo questioned it.

Instead, a “hole” was mentioned here, and while labeling it that might be a bit drastic, there is room for Bernard even if it doesn’t appear so at surface level.

Earlier this offseason, Buffalo released linebacker AJ Klein in a salary cap move. Klein previously was the backup for both starting linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.

That’s exactly where Bernard could fill in, and with the oft-injury prone Milano in the lineup, having a productive depth player could be essential for where the Bills want to go.

Related