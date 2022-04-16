2022 NFL draft: Myjai Sanders scouting report

A bendy, speedy pass rusher who made the ultimate draft bump with his performance in the Cotton Bowl vs Alabama, Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders will look to carry that momentum forward as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bearcats’ promising edge defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 255

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.67

Strengths

A flexible defender in both the pass and run game, Sanders was one of the best players on a stellar Cincinnati defense. Over the last two years, Sanders put up 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. His biggest game came against Alabama in the College Football Playoff, where he applied 10 pressures on 27 pass rushes against a top-tier offensive line.

Sanders has a long frame that affords him great leverage to bend around edges and extend himself past tackles. He uses top-level athleticism and explosion to pounce quickly off the snap, slapping his arms into the tackle and extending to slip past the blocker. He can quickly jump around the shoulder of tackles and bend around the edge, speeding quickly to the quarterback. His length and speed give him tons of upside as an edge rusher at the next level.

In the run game, Sanders’s length allows him to set the edge effectively, and disengage from the blocker when a ball carrier is headed his way. His recovery after being popped is impressive, finding balance and quickly tracing back to make a play.

Weaknesses

Sanders has been called for offsides penalties an astounding 29 times in his college career, including 13 last year. This obviously will not be tolerated at the next level, and will quickly get him sent to the bench. He simply must fix his reactionary jump at the line and work with coaches to improve his patience.

He’ll likely need add some extra bulk to improve his strength, as he struggles to win bull rushes consistently. He can be taken out of the play by bigger tackles, especially in the run game. Coaches will need to get him in the weight room to add to his build and play strength.

Sanders will need to add more pass rush moves to his toolbox, as he usually got to the quarterback with raw length, speed, and agility in college, not relying on polished technique. Coaches will need to add a couple of moves to his toolbox to improve his variety as a rusher.

Projection

While Sanders’ length and explosion will naturally draw the eye of NFL teams, he still has a lot to work for a senior prospect. His game against Alabama showed the best of what he can do, and teams will be eager to mold that to something more consistent by adding pass rush moves and improved strength to his game. He’s still a bit raw, and will only be able to play on a rotational basis right away, especially until he corrects his penalty issues. There’s enough upside with Sanders to warrant a Day 2 pick.

Projection: 3rd Round

