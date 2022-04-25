2022 NFL draft: ‘Multiple teams’ looking to trade down on Day 1

Within the past week, as the draft has drawn closer, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round, per sources. So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, multiple teams that are picking in the top half of the first round have inquired about trading back into the second half.

It would make sense for the Seahawks to be one of them.

The latest Seattle-related draft buzz also comes from ESPN. Todd McShay is reporting that he’s “heard a lot of noise” about them taking a hard look at Georgia’s giant nose tackle Jordan Davis. He is the top interior defensive line prospect in this draft class and he’s generally projected to come off the board somewhere in the teens.

That could be the sweet spot for Seattle to target him, especially because there will almost certainly be better prospects available if they choose to stay put at No. 9 overall.

The two trade partners that make the most sense for teams looking to deal down are New Orleans and Philadelphia. The Saints are currently holding the No. 16 and No. 19 picks. Meanwhile, the Eagles are slated to pick at No. 15 and No. 18.

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks have a history of making big deals with both franchises. They sent center Max Unger and a first-round pick to New Orleans for tight end Jimmy Graham (d’oh!) and a fourth-rounder in 2015. Three years later, they dealt defensive end Michael Bennett (D’OH!) and a seventh-round selection to Philly for a fifth and a wide receiver.

